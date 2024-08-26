The Sydney Opera House is one of the 50 Unesco World Heritage sites facing high-risk due to climate change. Photo / 123rf
Unesco World Heritage sites are some of the most populated tourist spots in the world. From our very own Tongariro National Park, Te Wahipounamu, and the Subantarctic Islands to the world-famous ones like The Great Pyramids of Giza, The Colosseum, the Taj Mahal, and The Great Barrier Reef – the world is full of wonders waiting to be explored.
However, a team of researchers from climate risk intelligence company Climate X has revealed a troubling forecast that could see up to 50 Unesco World Heritage sites wiped out or destroyed due to climate change.
Using their climate risk data tool, Spectra, the study modelled how climate change will impact these sites under various scenarios, including flooding, coastal erosion, landslides and severe storms.
The platform’s algorithms assessed the risks that properties, assets and infrastructure can face from 16 different extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, cyclones, and flooding, across eight different warming scenarios over a century.
Following their analysis, they outlined the sites that will be at greatest risk should global greenhouse gas emissions keep rising at their current level.
Climate X Reveals UNESCO Sites Vulnerable to Climate-Related Damage🔴🌍@ClimateXLtd’s latest data reveals that four UK @UNESCO sites, including The Forth Bridge and St Kilda, are among the most at-risk globally due to climate hazards like flooding and coastal erosion.
Lukky Ahmed, chief executive and co-founder of Climate X has shared this data in a bid to encourage governments, preservationists and communities to take action as early as possible to preserve the world heritage sites: “The potential impact of climate change on these sites is profound. But it’s not just our past heritage that’s at risk – it’s our present, too.”
“We need to prioritise safeguarding our planet to protect our ancient monuments and current infrastructure, ensuring the safety of both our heritage and our future,” Ahmed added.
Ahmed reminds world leaders to step up and protect the world’s greatest treasures from the gravest cause of extinction: climate change.
“While the loss of these cultural treasures - many of which have endured for millennia - would of course be devastating, it’s also vital to remember the real societal and economic impact of climate change is happening in the here and now,” the climate advocate noted.
Though it might not affect your travel goals right now, studies like this show how climate change is set to rob the future generation of the opportunity to see these wondrous sites and learn rich world history.
Indonesia’s historic irrigation network, the Subak System, tops the list with a high risk of surface flooding, extreme heat and drought.
Australia’s Kakadu National Park follows closely at second, which could be endangered by flooding and wildfires. The Sydney Opera House is included in the list too, as it faces coastal flood and storm surge risks.
The top 50 Unesco World Heritage sites at highest risk
1. The Cultural Landscape of the Bali Province: The Subak System, Indonesia
Surface flood, extreme heat days, and drought risks.
2. Kakadu National Park, Australia
Surface flood and wildfire risks.
3. Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan, China