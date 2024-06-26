A star-studded history

Palm Springs isn’t just a place; it’s a legend.

In the 1950s and 60s, this den in the United States dunes retreat was the ultimate hideaway for Hollywood’s elite. Icons like Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, and Liberace didn’t just holiday here; they made it their home.

The allure of Palm Springs was simple: it was a place where VIPs could escape the prying eyes of the paparazzi and let their hair down. And let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want to sip a G&T by the poolside of a sleek, modernist bungalow under the blazing desert sun?

Palm Springs is surrounded by natural beauty, including the Indian Canyons. Photo / Supplied

Architecture for your Insta: A living museum

One of the most striking aspects of Palm Springs is its distinctive architecture.

The city is a veritable museum of mid-century modern design, with homes and buildings that look as though they’ve been plucked from a 1960s time capsule.

The Kaufmann House, designed by Richard Neutra, is perhaps the most famous example and shines among the many. A sleek, minimalist masterpiece with flat planes and extensive use of glass, it’s pale and boxy with landscaping punctuated by primordial cacti and imperfectly perfect boulders placed just so.

The style boomed from the 1940s and is now revelling in a new generation of devotees, its distinct blend of form and function as important as its tenet of bringing the outdoors in.

Find beautiful mid-century modern architecture left and right. Photo / Supplied

The glamorous modern revival of Palm Springs

While Palm Springs is drenched in history, it’s anything but stuck in the past. The city has enjoyed a renaissance in recent years, attracting a new generation of tastemakers, trendsetters, and, of course, celebutants.

The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, just a short drive away in Indio, is a global phenomenon, drawing A-listers and influencers who bring a surge of sophisticated vitality to the enclave.

During Coachella, Palm Springs transforms into a playground once more, with lavish pool parties, over-the-top soirees, and a palpable buzz.

It’s marvellous here, this one-time celebrity playground. It’s still hosting fabulous people, famous or not, for sophisticated escapes from the mundane. The spirits of the celluloid screen sirens live on, albeit with a modern twist.

Expect designer kaftans that bare tattoo-kissed shoulders and thousand-dollar sneakers instead of classic black tie and stuffy expectations.

Palm Springs hosts the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival nearby. Photo / Supplied

Luxurious retreats and iconic hotels

Palm Springs is synonymous with luxury, and its hotels and resorts are no exception.

The Parker Palm Springs, with its Jonathan Adler-designed interiors, is a quirky, transportive hideout that perfectly captures the city’s eclectic spirit. The Colony Palms Hotel offers a more intimate experience and a change of scenery with its Spanish Colonial architecture and palm-fringed pool. It’s a blissful haven for adults only.

Let’s not forget the sprawling La Quinta Resort and Club, a favourite of Hollywood legends since the 1920s, where you can lounge by one of the 41 pools or play a round of golf on one (or all five) of its pristine courses. For those seeking ultimate indulgence with deeper pockets, there are private homes to hire, many perched high above the valley with spectacular outlooks.

The city is known for its luxurious resorts, including the historic La Quinta Resort and Club. Photo / Supplied

Beyond the glitz: Natural wonders and outdoor adventures

While the casual sophistication of Palm Springs is undeniably alluring, the natural beauty of the surrounding area is equally as captivating.

The Indian Canyons (Andreas, Murray and Palm) offer a stunning contrast to the city’s sleek lines with 97km of hiking trails amidst desert lavender, cottonwood trees and Canterbury bells. Trekking in this place feels like visiting another world, where the only noises are those that nature delivers and your footsteps on the earth.

For a truly awe-inspiring experience, take the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway up to the summit of Mount San Jacinto; there’s a reason visitors flock here. As you ascend over 2600m, the desert floor drops away, revealing a spectacular panorama of the Coachella Valley below. At the top, you’ll find a pristine alpine wilderness, perfect for picnicking, meditating or simply soaking in the serenity.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway ascends over 2600m for stunning views. Photo / Visit Greater Palm Springs

A timeless allure

Palm Springs is a place where the past and present meld seamlessly, creating a unique blend of nostalgia and contemporary cool.

Whether you’re lounging by a pool with a cocktail in hand, exploring the architectural gems that dot the city, or hiking through the rugged beauty of the desert, you’ll find yourself falling under its spell.

So pack your sunglasses, channel your inner Hollywood icon, and get ready to experience the mid-century magic of Palm Springs. It’s a destination that promises glamour, grandeur, and a touch of that timeless allure. You’d be hard-pressed to find any other place quite like it.

Checklist

PALM SPRINGS, US

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Palm Springs with Air NZ and United, with one stopover in San Francisco.

DETAILS

visitcalifornia.com



