Palm Springs enjoys a glorious average of over 350 days of sunshine each year, making it a haven for sun-seekers. Photo / 123RF

Destination of the week: Palm Springs

Why you should go

Between poolside parties and festivals, there’s a charm to Palm Springs LA can’t touch. Sun-soaked for most of the year, it’s an ideal retreat to soak up the summer rays. Its iconic mid-century modern architecture is a visual delight — a seamless blend of 1950s elegance and contemporary flair. Indulge in the extravagance of its resorts. Golfers have their pick of over 100 courses, while adventurers can explore the rugged beauty of the desert trails. It’s this mix of chill and thrill, enhanced by vibrant parties and festivals, that sets Palm Springs apart as a destination.

La Quinta Resort and Club in Palm Springs is located in the Greater Palm Springs area of California's Coachella Valley.

Top spots

The iconic Palm Canyon offers a network of trails snaking through the desert landscape; stretch your legs and breathe in the fresh canyon air. Joshua Tree National Park is just a short drive away. Go on a day trip and drink up the beautiful landscapes and stargazing opportunities. For an adventure with a view, hop on the aerial tramway and watch the terrain shift as you ascend to cooler climes — perfect for a mountain-top hike or a leisurely lunch. Stroll through the uptown design district and get lost among vintage boutiques, art galleries and distinctive architecture. The Palm Springs Art Museum offers art and natural history under one roof, while the nearby Architecture and Design Centre allows for a deep dive into the city’s iconic designs.

Joshua Tree National Park in Palm Springs, California.

Best eats

Stop at Elmer’s, a local breakast favorite since the ‘60s. Their claim to fame is the German pancake, a fluffy, oversized creation served with lemon, butter and powdered sugar. For wining and dining, Workshop Kitchen + Bar delivers with a farm-to-table approach that transforms the freshest regional ingredients into culinary art. Head to Las Casuelas Terraza for authentic Mexican in a lively atmosphere, with live music echoing as you munch on your tacos. And when the heat kicks in, make your way to Great Shakes for a cool, hand-crafted milkshake topped with a miniature doughnut – it’s as Palm Springs as it gets.

For more things to do in Palm Springs, visit visitpalmsprings.com.