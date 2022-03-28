Not all souvenirs are made equal but there are ways to spot sustainable ones. Photo / 123rf

Anyone tourist who has visited Paris will likely recognise the small Eiffel Tower trinkets sold near popular attractions.

Laid out on tarpaulin sheets by the thousands, the statues come in every conceivable colour and size from small plastic keyrings to large metal ornaments.

The fact they are in the shape of the Eiffel Tower, however, is where any French association ends. Most of the ornaments are made in Asia and sold by immigrants with few other prospects, and whose profits are then syphoned out of by France by organised criminals.

The question one might ask is, why?

American travel writer and author of the book Souvenir, Rolph Potts, believes it's an attempt to make something as fleeting as a moment or experience, concrete.

In this way, mass-produced Eiffel Towers illustrate how a lived experience can bestow any mundane object with a sense of significance.

Like all objects, not all souvenirs are produced equal. Some can damage the very places and people we wish to remember.

Fortunately, they can also be a force for good by providing meaningful financial support to locals who need it.

According to Potts, souvenirs can provide reliable cash for those in remote and rural communities who have fragile economies.

One example of this is the masks and figurines created by locals in Papua New Guinea's Sepik River Basin, writes Potts.

By selling adapted versions of traditional objects, the souvenir trade reinforces traditional skills whilst also helping people make a living without having to work labour jobs in urban cities.

Obviously, these locally made, one-of-a-kind handicrafts are a world away from those Eiffel Tower keyrings.

Firstly, the latter is often far cheaper due to being produced overseas in large factories with tough labour conditions. Not only can they be made using environmentally intensive materials like BPA, or lead but often travel around the globe to the place they are sold, producing a large carbon footprint.

On the other hand, the higher price tag for a locally crafted piece of art or hand-woven scarf reflects the hours, expertise and high-quality materials that went into it.

Which, when one considers the translated meaning of the French word 'souvenir' ('to remember'), is far more fitting.

How to find sustainable souvenirs

Skip the big shops. Instead of purchasing from large stores or cheap markets, hunt down shops operated by ethical tour operators or artisan workspaces where you can buy directly from the maker.

Check the tag. Often, if something is made in another country it will have a 'made in' tag or stamp you can see.

Be a materialist. Try to avoid materials that are often sourced unsustainably such as animal parts (skin, fur, tusks), rare plants or rocks. Ideally, see if you can find any products made from recycled materials like a bag made from old fishing nets or flax plants.

When in Rome. Getting a souvenir that accurately reflects the culture isn't just a way to ensure it's locally made; it also makes for a much more exciting trinket.

Buy to give back. If you want your souvenir to signify more than a trip, consider prioritising objects made by those who are marginalised or struggle to find work. This could be in the form of an organisation that provide craft jobs to locals or individuals in a market.