A full driver's license may not be enough if you're planning to take a road trip overseas. Photo / Unsplash

The trip is booked, the rental car is organised and you've remembered to pack your driver's license along with your passport and tickets.

However, depending on the destination, you may be missing one crucial document.

Many countries accept a New Zealand driver's licence for a certain period, allowing Kiwis to drive around during their travels.

Other countries may require a certain document known as an international driving permit (IDP).

Recognised around the world, an IDP is a translation (sometimes, quite literally) of your current driver's licence. While it is often required for travellers who hold a licence in a foreign language, other countries or states require it for all visitors.

Here is what you need to know about who can get an IDP, how to apply and where you may need it.

How can I get an International Driving Permit?

It's important to know, that you must get an IDP while in New Zealand, before your trip. AA in New Zealand is the only provider. Fortunately, you can easily apply online ($38 plus delivery) or go to an AA Centre ($28).



You must be at least 18 years old and will need a current New Zealand driver's licence, and a recent ID photograph.

These will then be valid for one year.

Can I drive any vehicle in a country that accepts a New Zealand licence?

No. For all countries that allow you to drive using your New Zealand licence, you will only be allowed to drive the class of motor vehicle on your licence.

What if I lose my driver's licenceoverseas?

You can replace your driver's licenceif it is lost or stolen. However, you cannot renew or upgrade a licence.

Check-in with your rental car company

Your destination may accept a foreign driver's licence but that doesn't mean local rental car companies do. If you are renting a vehicle overseas, double-check what their licencerequirements are before you travel.

AUSTRALIA

If you hold a New Zealand driver's licence, you will generally be allowed to drive in Australia without needing an International Driving Permit. However, specific rules around licence validity and road rules can vary by state, so check with your specific destination.

On your restricted? You may still be allowed to drive in Aus under certain rules, depending on the state you visit.

UK

New Zealanders can drive in the UK using their full licence for up to 12 months from when they last entered Great Britain.

BALI

To drive in Bali, you will need both your full New Zealand driver's licence as well as an International Driving Permit. These both have to be shown as proof of a valid licence while in Bali.

FIJI

You can hop in a vehicle using your full New Zealand licence and drive around Fiji without an issue. However, if you're renting a car, you may need to be older than 21 and have held a driver's licence for at least three years, so make sure you fulfil your rental car company's specific criteria.

THE COOK ISLANDS

If you are over 16 and have a full licence, you can use it to drive in the Cook Islands for up to six months.

USA

Similar to Australia, People who drive in the U.S. can use their New Zealand driver's licence, but certain states have specific rules. Some states, like Colorado, allow you to drive on an international licence for up to 90 days after arriving in the US, while other states require an IDP from day one. So, if you're planning a US roadie, it's worth getting an IDP to be safe.