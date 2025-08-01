Advertisement
How to cope with heartbreak while travelling

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Dealing with a breakup while abroad can be especially tough with your regular support system far away. Photo / 123rf

Corey was one week away from getting married. Everything was planned: the wedding, the honeymoon in Asia, the “doing life” together. Then his fiancee said the words he’ll never forget. “She didn’t love me any more and didn’t want to be with me.” He went to Asia without her.

When

