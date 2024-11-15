Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Affairs, heartbreak, betrayal: How I found out my partner was cheating on me

By Sinead Corcoran Dye
NZ Herald·
10 mins to read
Divorce in New Zealand law is 'no fault' and adultery is not a crime.

Divorce in New Zealand law is 'no fault' and adultery is not a crime.

Three women tell Sinead Corcoran Dye about the moment they found their partner was being unfaithful.

“They were more than ‘just friends’ – but I forgave him”

Susanna*, 35, area sales manager

I met Tim* on Tinder and he was different from the “bad boys” I had previously

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle