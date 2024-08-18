Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Can I get the ring back if I break up with my fiancée? - The Ex-Files

By Jeremy Sutton
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
What happens to the ring if you break up before getting married? Photo / 123RF

What happens to the ring if you break up before getting married? Photo / 123RF

Jeremy Sutton is a barrister and family lawyer at Bastion Chambers.

OPINION

Q: Can I get the engagement ring I gave my fiancée back if we separate before our wedding? We are due to get

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business