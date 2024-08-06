Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

How to break up with a friend - and why is it so hard to make new ones?

Kim Knight
By
11 mins to read
How do you break up with your bestie? Former Disney stars Selena Gomez (left) and Demi Lovato have been practising for years.

How do you break up with your bestie? Former Disney stars Selena Gomez (left) and Demi Lovato have been practising for years.

Want to dump your bestie with dignity and grace? Kim Knight spoke to psychologists about the best way to break up with a friend and discovered more people just want to know how . (Expert tips at the end of this read).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle