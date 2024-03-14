Te reo Māori is an official language - so let’s embrace it, not get offended by it

The use of te reo still ruffles feathers.

EDITORIAL

The online, and offline, response to the Herald story yesterday about a Health NZ staff member who was told not to use Māori phrases “kia ora” and “ngā mihi” in emails to patients was as expected - toxic and tantrums - and says something about society; that you can be outraged if and when you want.

The inflamed response was partly a reaction to comments from two Pākehā, former Health NZ boss Rob Campbell and the response from Health NZ chief people officer Andrew Slater, and not to remarks from Māori over the disparagement of their language.

As New Zealanders, we are all entitled to views on all matters in Aotearoa, but we should always maintain respect for other people’s views that may differ from our own.

Yet, some folk don’t like hearing te reo Māori language used in facets of their private lives, such as in TV and radio news bulletins

Broadcaster and journalist Mike McRoberts.

We’ve seen the over-reaction to TV presenters like Simon Dallow, Mike McRoberts and Jack Tame who will open with a “kia ora” and close their segment with a phrase such as “ngā mihi kia koutou katoa” (thanks to you all).

Dallow, McRoberts and Tame - as well as Newstalk ZB presenter Heather du Plessis-Allan - have all taken their te reo understanding a step further, and taken classes in the language, with Roberts embarking in a full-immersion study at Te Wānanga Takiura in Tāmaki Makaurau in 2023.

It has made each of them far more grounded and empathetic broadcasters, journalists and presenters.

Te reo Māori became an official language of New Zealand following Te Pire Mo Te Reo Māori 1986 (the Māori Language Bill 1986), which came into force on August 1, 1987.

The other official language of New Zealand is sign language. It became official in April 2006 under the New Zealand Sign Language Act 2006.

But how many letters to the editor or online protests have there been about people using sign language at press conferences or major gatherings?

None, probably.

If we are to be a country of citizens of good character, with good ethics and morals, let’s try not to get offended by matters such as the use of te reo - which is an important cultural criterion for many people in New Zealand.

After all, there are far more weightier issues to debate.











