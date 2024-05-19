New Zealand Hospice conducts world-first review system survey that gives a voice to the dying

Hospice New Zealand is encouraging anyone in their dying stage of life and their family members to consider sharing their experiences by leaving a Dying Review.

What is it like dying while living in Aotearoa New Zealand? From today, a world-first online review system will be introduced in New Zealand, with the aim of giving a voice to Kiwis dying from a terminal illness.

Nearly 40,000 people die in New Zealand every year, with close to 90 per cent of these deaths not being sudden.

The dying stage of life can take weeks, months or years, and traverses all age groups.

Led by Te Kahu Pairuri o Aotearoa Hospice New Zealand, Dying Reviews will enable people who are dying to provide honest ratings about their experiences across all sectors of society – the great, the difficult and the unsettling.

Hospice NZ CEO Wayne Naylor

Wayne Naylor, CEO of Hospice New Zealand, says modern living has allowed us to push dying out of sight and out of mind.

“Our societal taboo around dying means that those living in this stage have never been asked, at scale, what it is like to walk in their shoes. Up until now, no one has been thinking about how we can do better for them,” says Naylor.

“What is it like to deal with your bank, your workplace, your telco or council while you’re in your dying stage of life? We think Dying Reviews is the way towards a society that enables people to die well.”

The results of the review system will be used to create overall star ratings and feedback about what it’s like as a person who is dying to interact with different parts of society.

“Our hope is that the findings will be used by industries, organisations, community groups and government to highlight where they can improve and design for this last stage of life, by acknowledging and responding to the needs of people who are dying, and of course, everyone yet to come,” says Naylor.

Those who would like to participate to support societal change, should visit dyingreviews.org. The Dying Review takes between five and 10 minutes to complete.