Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Shane Te Pou: Loneliness is a silent pandemic in Aotearoa

By Shane Te Pou
5 mins to read
New Zealand’s wellbeing statistics are unequivocal and they are damning. Photo / 123rf

New Zealand’s wellbeing statistics are unequivocal and they are damning. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Loneliness - the Quiet Pandemic

On a recent slow, muggy, Auckland afternoon I found myself in an empty house and at a loss for what to do. Typically, my “free time” is run by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand