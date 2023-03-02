The National Park Service uses witty jokes and puns to win over audiences. Photo / File

The National Park Service uses witty jokes and puns to win over audiences. Photo / File

COMMENT:

Of all the Twitter accounts out there, the one for America’s National Park Service isn’t one I’d expect to be a high-quality follow.

In fact, a social media account for a government organisation seems unnecessary at best and mind-numbingly boring at worst.

It isn’t hard to imagine some middle-aged executive ordering a marketing employee to “get on Twitter” to “connect with the young people”.

And yet, the genius behind America’s National Park Service’s Twitter has absolutely nailed the game.

When the world flocked to social media, businesses and organisations dutifully followed, yet few have “understood the assignment”, as the kids on TikTok would say.

Matthew Turner (AKA National Park Service’s social media specialist), however, absolutely gets it.

The Washington resident has manned the park’s Twitter account since 2018 and has earned a reputation for demonstrating how government organisations can use social media to educate massive audiences.

One outrageously comical post delivered wisdom about encountering bears.

“If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down … even if you feel the friendship has run its course,” the Park tweeted, following up with a link to bear safety tips.

“What if you’re the slower friend?” asked one user.

“Check in on the friendship before you head to the woods,” National Park Service quipped back.

If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down…even if you feel the friendship has run its course.⁣⁣ — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) February 28, 2023

Tweets include sage advice about visiting the parks and treating wildlife as well as historical events and natural features.

“To avoid crowds, visit areas that are less crowded,” the Park’s Twitter sassily suggested before following up with a link to a search engine people could use to research more than 400 national parks.

To avoid crowds, visit areas that are less crowded. — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) February 23, 2023

Aside from being terrifically entertaining, Turner has said the sassy quips, subtle puns and casual tone allow him to engage people’s attention, then educate them about the public lands.

“The way we use humour is a fine line, and it’s very subjective. There’s definitely a time and a place,” Turner told Government Social Media LLC, a US organisation.

“For government accounts, the use of humour and pulling it into the world around us is a great way to keep relevant and stay relevant,” he added.