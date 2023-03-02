Behind the wheel on the Norwegian Prima cruise ship speedway. Video / Grant Bradley

If you’re feeling burnt out with the hum of everyday life, are looking for a way to really drop off the radar for some quality time out, or just have an interest in developing a steady pair of sea legs, then this unique travel experience will be calling your name.

The aptly-named ‘Life at Sea Cruises,’ which is owned by Miray Cruises, has announced that they are taking reservations for their next, and perhaps most, grand adventure. Travellers are being welcomed to book a three-year-long cruise around the globe, where they will be ferried to 135 continents across 7 continents, visiting 13 world wonders and 375 total destinations.

Highlights on the itinerary for the trip will include Greece, Italy, Ireland, New York, Madagascar, Vietnam, Hawaii, Antarctica, and many, many more. There will be the opportunity for independent exploration too, as each stop will see the ship spending multiple days in port.

The luxurious deck of the MV Gemini cruise ship. Photo / Supplied

The ship, the MV Gemini, hosts some of the more traditional amenities, like a sundeck and pool, onboard entertainment and recreation activities, alongside more extravagant additions like “world-class dining,” a wellness centre and a 24-hour on-call hospital. While signing out from work through the whole three years of the cruise is a desirable option, the ship is also decked out with a “first of its kind business centre.” This will include meeting rooms, offices, a relaxation lounge, and a special “business library.”

Irina Strembitsky, the Director of Sales and Marketing at Life at Sea Cruises says that the cruise will make “your home at sea with the world as your backyard.” Stepping off the boat to a new location at every dock for three years will certainly make it feel that way.

Prices for a ticket around the globe on the MV Gemini start at $29,999 USD (about $48000 NZ). The first 3-year voyage is set to depart from Istanbul on November 1, with later pick-ups in Barcelona and Miami.







