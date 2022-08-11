The hotel employee shared what items she would never touch or use without cleaning. Photo / TikTok, Pexels

A hotel staff member has warned travellers of what they should look out for when at holiday accommodation.

Hotel employee and TikTok user @queenevangeline25 used years of hotel experience in a recent series of videos about what people should and shouldn't touch.

Most of the advice related to cleanliness and revealed how travellers often overestimate how thoroughly some items are washed or replaced.

The American said she personally wipes down any remote controls with a wipe before using them.

"Your cleaning and my cleaning are different cleanings, you feel me?" she said.

Other items she always washes are drinking glasses. While single-use paper or Styrofoam cups were okay, she said glassware always had to be washed.

"I would never use them without washing them first," she said.

The fourth piece of advice was about the hotel bedspread. Not only did the hotel worker say she wouldn't sit on it, but would try to make as little contact with it as possible.

"That thing comes off the first minute I walk into the hotel," she shared in the video. "Those things get cleaned maybe once a year."

Fancier hotels are different, she admitted, as there was a higher chance they use proper sheets that are washed often.

In a second video, she told travellers she always packed jandals or sandals to wear in a hotel shower and while walking around the room.

"I would never walk around a carpeted hotel/motel room with my bare feet.

"I also would never take a shower without wearing those in the shower."

Many viewers were grossed out by the advice but agreed with the warnings.

"Now I'm going to be paranoid," wrote one person.

"This makes me never want to stay in a hotel," another said.

Previous and current hotel employees also backed up the advice.

"Former housekeeping manager here and 100 per cent, amongst other things," said one viewer.