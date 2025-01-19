READ MORE: The Ace Sydney Hotel Review: A slick city stay for less than $300 per night

Margot at the Hotel Woolstore 1888, Sydney. Photo / Supplied

First Impressions: Cool, calm, and casual - in a good way. There is one informal check-in desk, complete with Margot, a rotund stuffed sheep straddling a wooden box. Staff checked us in effortlessly and with an ease that comes naturally to friendly hospitality workers.

The hotel’s aesthetic mixes the old with the new throughout; modern accents merge with the building’s original bones effortlessly and harmonously.

A fun thing to note in the foyer is the elevators - transparent so you can enjoy all the cogs and workings of a streamlined lift (the 2-year-old was enthralled). With both elevators in motion, take a look at the lift base, where you’ll find a miniature-model football field and basketball court.

A miniature-model football field at the bottom of the elevator in Hotel Woolstore 1888. Photo / Supplied

The room: We stayed in the King Suite which felt like a groovy loft conversion. Accessible via the lift and two sets of stairs, the 47sq m room features a large bedroom area, a contemporary kitchenette and wraparound balcony. Put simply, you can swing a cat. Easily, two.

The decor is a pop art masterpiece with splashes of bold colour and a feature wall that could easily be the lovechild of Banksy and a Roy Lichtenstein painting.

There are plenty of sitting areas, both indoor and out, including an expansive balcony with a table. Due to the Woolstore’s original high walls, there isn’t much of a view but what it lacks in city panoramas, it more than makes up for in foliage and fairy lights.

The King Suite features a large bedroom area, a contemporary kitchenette and wraparound balcony. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: Large, white, and modern. A surprisingly uplifting place due to the floor-to-ceiling windows that drench the area in natural light. While at first I felt exposed showering before a 6-foot window, the only thing looking back was a large potted plant. The lack of frosted glass (or hastily closing blinds before every lavatory expedition) was liberating.

The toiletries were by Mr. Smith, with toilet rolls courtesy of ‘who gives a crap’. More on that champion brand later (see sustainability).

The bathroom in a King Suite (with balcony) at the Hotel Woolstore 1888, Sydney. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: Guests enjoy free Wi-Fi. Parking is available across the road in the Wilson’s carpark.

Food and drink: Granted my husband had enjoyed a fair few beers (and a week of instant noodles and backdoor barbecues) before stating that our meal at Percy was the best he’d ever had, but as the sober party member, I agreed. Even the fussy toddler tucked into his catalan pork sausage with gusto.

Percy specialises in Spanish cuisine, specifically tapas and share-style dishes. With expert guidance from the waitstaff, we ordered croquettas and Sydney rock oysters (one serving, then two, then three), followed by flank steak and snapper fish. The finale was creme catalina with caramelised white chocolate.

The boy was dressed in his finest shirt, and he was treated like a respected dining member throughout. The staff made him feel both special and grown-up which made for an enjoyable dining experience for his parents.

The following morning, we tucked into an a la carte breakfast at Percy which was as relaxed as the evening prior. Granola for me and a Spanish-style fry-up for the boys.

Percy specialises in Spanish cuisine, specifically tapas and share-style dishes. Photo / Supplied

In the neighbourhood: There is an enormous (and recently expanded) playground and splash zone at Darling Harbour, all of five minutes away on foot. The place is buzzing. Once you’ve exhausted the minors with slides, swings, and ride on the traditional carousel (a steal at A$7), there are myriad restaurants, cafes and bars flanking the outer reaches.

I recommend Kurtosh for cakes and Hungarian pastries, but not Vesta cafe, where they took one look at our son and plonked us outside (and out of sight) - relegated to the old plastic chairs with scavenging white ibis birds. Also known as ‘Bin Chickens’; the staff threw as many dirty looks at us as the birds.

Sustainability: There are no single-use toiletries in sight. The toilet roll of choice is provided by ‘who gives a crap’ whereby 50% of profits are donated to ‘help everyone gain access to clean water and a toilet’. To date, the brand has raised over A$18 million.

The toilet roll of choice is provided by ‘who gives a crap’ whereby 50% of profits are donated. Photo / Supplied

Accessibility: With its double staircase, our room would not be suitable for wheelchair users. However, thanks to the lifts which access every other floor, there are alternative, wheelchair-accessible King bedrooms. The restaurant is located on the ground floor.

Price: Starting from $431 for a Standard Queen Room. The King Suite with Balcony starts from $984.

Contact: woolstore1888handwritten.com.au



