READ MORE: The number one rule for staying at the W Melbourne - don’t flash the neighbours

A Medium Room on level 14 with floor-to-ceiling windows and lovely views over downtown Sydney.

The room: The man from the plane gets into the same elevator as me and for a second I wonder if we’re heading to the same room, but thankfully, he alights at level 7.

I’m staying in a Medium Room on level 14 which affords floor-to-ceiling windows and lovely views over downtown Sydney and planes taking off from the airport - something I find strangely therapeutic to watch as they silently glided across the city. The decor is muted in a retro 1970s meets “New England fall” with shades of rust, mustard and tan. There’s plenty of storage and an elevated corner spot to dump your suitcase if you can’t be bothered unpacking. Loaded with a laptop and a flight’s worth of emails to pile through, I’m missing a desk, but sitting in bed eating Haigh’s chocolate buttons while typing proves to be quite enjoyable.

In keeping with the vintage vibes, the room has a record player which I ignore until my last day because I realise I’d never used one. Instructions are provided but I find out - by curiosity - that it’s actually very simple. If you don’t like the selection provided, you can ask for alternatives at reception. Mine sounded like something from a hippy band camp circa 1965, but I doubted they had Five’s Greatest Hits available.

In keeping with the vintage vibes, the room has a record player.

Bathroom: Unexpectedly, you’re met with the bathroom as soon as you enter. The format of the room is door, sink, bed. Once I got used to it, I held nothing against it. The bathroom is large and well-appointed with travel essentials, including a nice robe to wear post-shower.

Speaking of, the toilet and shower are housed separately on the left-hand side of the sink area. My only grumble is that the lighting is almost non-existent. I press and pull every button available but it remains squint-inducing dark. As someone who wears glasses with a heavy prescription - something I take off to shower - I can barely decipher between the shampoo and conditioner. Having said that, the rainforest-style shower has great pressure and the products smell lovely.

First things first - the bathroom.

Facilities: The bedroom features a wall-mounted TV with Chromecast abilities - my new favourite thing about modern hotels. It’s easy to set up, as is the free Wi-Fi which simply requires your surname and room number to access. Apparently, there is a gym but I and the Haigh’s chocolate buttons give it a miss.

Food and drink: Hellbent on venturing into Sydney to overcome my fear of dining solo, I don’t eat at any of the four on-site venues. These include Kiln, located on the 18th floor and featuring contemporary fare; Loam, next to the lobby and your go-to for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Then there’s Good Chemistry which is a cafe by day and a bar come nightfall, and The Lobby for drinks, cocktails and light snacks. I duck my head in out of nosiness and find it to be a lovely and large space with high ceilings and leather furnishings.

In the neighbourhood: I embark on a very enjoyable recce of the area, including a lap of Capitol Theatre where I worked during my Gap Year 20 years earlier and haven’t been since. I’d have bought a ticket to a show but it is shut.

Both Chinatown and Darling Harbour are walkable within 10-15 minutes and you’re also 800m from Central Station for wanderings further afield.

I don’t see the man from the plane again.

Accessibility: Wheelchair-accessible rooms are available with a king bed or double-bed, and bathroom with wheelchair-accessible shower.

Sustainability: Refillable bottles in the bathroom and a bin with designated recycling slots.

Price: Starting from $295pn

Contact: acehotel.com/sydney