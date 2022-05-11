The Arrow Private Hotel, Arrowtown. Photo / Supplied

Arrow Hotel, Arrowtown

Private, boutique cubes in a quiet corner of Queenstown's most endearing Gold Rush town



Location: Far from the crowds and cobbles of the gentrified frontier town, close enough to the shopping and cafes.



Style: Private hotel. Wide open, with views running from the bath up to Brow Peak summit.

Perfect for: A scenic base along the Arrow and Gibbston valley trails, as active as you like.

Price:

From $255 per night, with a 10 per cent discount for direct bookings with payment in full.

First impressions:

Tucked away on the other side of Feehly Hill, beyond the old Chinese miners' houses, the Arrow exists apart from the kitsch cobbled high street, streets of summer houses and golfing greens that Arrowtown is known for.

Boxy, but in a good way. The five - almost identical - units sit raised above birch and cherry trees, for views down the river and into the wooded side of German Hill.

Ingenious use of space means each unit's glass walls enjoy these views, without ever knowing the neighbours were there. Which is just as well, considering the wide-open-plan apartments.

Rooms:

Open doesn't quite do it justice. You could throw a paper dart from the hallway through the bathroom, over the orange pillows of the quilted king-sized bed and out towards "that" view. But you'd need a good arm. The 50sq m units fit a lot into the space, including a kitchenette and a corner desk.

The Birch Suite at the Arrow Private Hotel, Arrowtown. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom:

You can't miss it. It's hard to ignore the massive freestanding bath in the middle of the room.

Twin sinks and a wall-length mirror only accentuate the openness of the unit. Fortunately, there is also an enclosed shower behind this for guests who don't have the time to luxuriate in the tub.

Facilities:

There is wi-fi in the apartments and a connected smart TV. Covered parking is located under the unit. The hall dryspace has plenty of room for hanging clothing, potentially ski coats, come winter.

The Arrow Private Hotel, Arrowtown. Photo / Supplied

In the neighbourhood:

At the edge of the Bush Creek, it's an easy stroll or cycle into Arrowtown through summer lupin and autumn beech. Arrowtown has all the comforts you'd want from a holiday town. E-bike from Better By Bike to an array of restaurants, from the Fantan Asian restaurant and burgers at The Fork and Tap, to upmarket Italian Aosta. If you're hungry for a challenge, head in the opposite direction up the Bush Creek trail into the hills for trekking trails. The Arrow hotel is at the end of the recently completed Mahu Whenua Trail, which connects to Wānaka. Or you could always kick back with smoked apple martinis from the Smithy's Smoke House, across the road at the Millbrook.

Accessibility:

While the raised Birch and Cherry suite units aren't accessible, the Hebe King Suite is wheelchair accessible and located on the ground floor. Comparable amenities, minus the raised view.

Contact:

thearrow.nz

