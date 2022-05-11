Waiheke's Moana Vista cottage is a romantic getaway where the view is the star. Photo / Airbnb

Stephanie Holmes stays at Moana Vista Cottage, a cute and cosy Airbnb in Waiheke's Oneroa.

Location: Queen's Drive, on the hill overlooking Oneroa and Hekerua Bay.

Style: Country cottage heritage bach.

Perfect for: A romantic getaway for two, with views to marvel at.

Price: From $204 per night, bookable via Airbnb.

Getting there: Buses run from Matiatia ferry terminal and there's a bus stop at the end of the road. From there it's a short walk to the cottage, which is an original Kiwi bach, set back from the owner's more modern house at the front of the property.

An original Kiwi bach, Waiheke's Moana Vista cottage is a lovely getaway in a peaceful location. Photo / Supplied

First impressions: The cottage is situated among beautifully tended tiered gardens. It's a compact space inside but the deck gives all the sense of space you need – with 180 views of Oneroa Beach and the overlooking headland, Hekerua Bay, and as far out to Rakino, Tiritiri Matangi, Motutapu and Rangitoto.

Rooms: One living space, one bedroom and one bathroom provides enough room for two. The living room has a small sofa, dining table, kitchenette with microwave, small fridge and double induction hob. The bedroom has a very comfortable bed with a whimsical sheer linen canopy, which adds to the romantic ambience.

On the walls you'll find vintage black-and-white photos from Alexander Turnbull Library, Wellington, showing Waiheke's beaches, Auckland's Queens Wharf, and Northland Kauri logging.

There's a TV with terrestrial channels, but why watch the box when you can enjoy that view?

Bathroom: The step-in shower has good pressure. Shampoo, conditioner, body wash and insect repellent are all provided. Kiwiana prints decorate the wall of gumboots, jandals and a Kingswood car.

Food and drink: A bottle of sparkling wine and two Ferrero Rocher were provided on arrival. If you want to self-cater, as well as the hob, there's a barbecue on the deck. Or take a short walk down the bush track to Little Oneroa and get excellent takeaway pizza from Dragon Fired.

A large deck is the perfect spot to enjoy a sundowner and the expansive views from Waiheke's Moana Vista cottage. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: Free, high-speed wi-fi.

In the neighbourhood: The cottage is set away from bustling Oneroa, but it's close to bus stops and walking tracks. We hired e-bikes from Waiheke Bike Shop - they dropped the bikes off to us and we spent a day whizzing our way around the island, visiting wineries, breweries and beaches.

Family friendly: There's only space for one couple.

Accessibility: There's a series of steps to reach the cottage and it's very compact inside so not suitable for wheelchair users.

Sustainability: Limited water use is encouraged. No single-use plastics. Ecostore dishwashing liquid provided.

Contact: airbnb.co.nz/rooms/9926735

