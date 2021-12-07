Hobbiton Film set to host Halfling half marathon in Lord of the Rings theme

The course around the Hobbiton Lord of the Rings film set is sure to be a hobbit-sized adventure. Photo / Supplied

For all diminutive in stature and fleet of foot, we have the sporting event for you:

The Hobbiton Film Set in Matamata are running their first ever half-marathon event in April.

Set over the rolling hills of the Waikato, the Halfling-marathon is a hobbit-sized endurance race that will see competitors race past the round doorways and model village of the Lord of the Rings movie set.

The full Middle-earth course profile is surprisingly hilly, running loops through the Hobbiton model village. Racing through Gandalf's Cutting, past the Sackville Orchard to the highest point past the Bag End house there will be prizes for all participants.

The course is designed to visit the most iconic sights to avoid roads for maximum escapism and hobbit-worthy adventure.

With 475metres elevation the full 21 kilometre race will be full of water, aid stations and a "surprise" pick-me up at the Watering Hole mill.

There will be a quarter (11.1km) marathon for runners and a walking category.

Of course fancy dress is encouraged.

Sadly spectators will not be able to access the film set during the race. Only race participants will be able to access the Movie Set and surrounding farmland during the race - the town is very small after all - but supporters will be able to attend at the race village.

Film tours will resume the following day, after the course has been cleared.

Hobbiton runners who enter the event before the cut off date of 31 January 2022, will be entered into a draw to win a two-night Waikato weekend stay in Tainui Hamilton with double passes to tourist attractions of their choice.

The run will be the biggest event held by the fantasy Waikato attraction since International Hobbit day, which was postponed by local Covid-19 restrictions.

For more info on the Middle-earth Halfling Marathon, hobbitontours.com