Christopher Luxon posted a video on social media that suggested he was in Te Puke while he was actually in Hawaii. Video / Christopher Luxon via Instagram

Christopher Luxon posted a video on social media that suggested he was in Te Puke while he was actually in Hawaii. Video / Christopher Luxon via Instagram

It's the question on everyone's mind each winter: Hawai'i or Te Puke?

Despite what his Facebook posts suggested, National Party leader Christopher Luxon spent last week in the tropical hot spot, during a week-long holiday with his family.

He could have saved himself the 18-hour flight and found all he was looking for in the heart of kiwifruit country.

Whether you're after untouched landscapes, thriving culture, world-class beaches or relaxation, Te Puke has it all.

Go for a hike

As Hawai'i's most recognised landmark, Diamond Head State Monument is a top attraction for holiday-makers who wish to hike a trail with beautiful views.

Fortunately, you can get a taste of untouched natural beauty along Otawa Trig Track, a four-hour route along the gently undulating ridgeline through the lowland forests of tawa and rewarewa.

Visit the beach

Oh, it's a world-class beach you're looking for? Well, not to blow our own horn, but Aotearoa sort of has a reputation for having some incredible coastlines. You may have to drive a little outside of Te Puke, but then you're spoiled for choice with several long stretches of white sandy beaches.

Check out Newdicks Beach, Maketu Beach or Papamoa Beach. Sure, the water may be a few degrees colder than in Waikiki, but that's what wetsuits were invented for, right?

Visit a produce plantation

Now, if his social media video is anything to go by, Luxon can't say he didn't know Te Puke is literally famous (in Aotearoa anyway) for its kiwifruit.

Furry on the outside, juicy on the inside and perfectly sized for lunchboxes, kiwifruit, as everyone knows, are far superior to the spiky, annoyingly large pineapple. The answer here is easy; trade a tour around Dole Pineapple Plantation in Oahu for a walk around one of Te Puke's kiwifruit orchards.

Go shopping

We know the American brands and labels on offer in Hawaii can be a big draw for travellers. But we bet big malls like Royal Hawaiian Centre can't compete with the treasures you'll find at Giftwrapt, Street 2 Surf, Fabri Boutique or Street 4 Suit. And who can go past a quick trip into Paper Plus? All within a 300m stretch, too.

Drive a beautiful highway

Hana Highway is a popular 100km stretch to drive between Kahului and Hana in east Maui, offering dozens of tourist attractions and sights along the way.

Well, we see Hana Highway and double it with the 200km drive along SH1 and 2 from Auckland to Te Puke; a route packed with quintessential Kiwi towns like Paeroa and beautiful landscapes and features like Karangahake Gorge.

See a historic memorial

Pearl Harbour National Memorial may be an incredible sight, which marks one of the most pivotal moments in US history but isn't it so much cooler to learn about our own history?

You can do that at Te Puke's War Memorial Hall, which includes information about residents who fought in WWII, and Hera Takuira memorial arch, a 3.6m arch dedicated to Hera (Sarah) Takuira, who made a notable contribution to fundraising for the Red Cross as Māori Queen during the Te Puke Queen Carnival in 1918.

Chase waterfalls

Like New Zealand, Hawaii is blessed with many stunning waterfalls like Manoa, Wailua, and Hi'ilawe Falls.

Yet, during his oh-so brief stint in Te Puke, Luxon passed right by Raparapahoe Falls, which, according to the 197 people who cared to leave a google review, is a 4.6-star kind of waterfall. The low-key spot has all the things you want in a good waterfall (clear, crisp water, plenty of room to swim, parking nearby), without any of the large crowds.