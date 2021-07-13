Hanmer Springs' unique Fly-Line thrill attraction up for review

Is it a zipline, is it a rollercoaster? Hanmer hopes to launch its unique thrill ride for summer visitors. Photo / Supplied

Is it a zipline, is it a rollercoaster? Hanmer hopes to launch its unique thrill ride for summer visitors. Photo / Supplied

A Canterbury alpine resort is close to building a one-of-a-kind thrill ride to keep visitors in the mountains well into the summer.

Hanmer Springs Hotpools was granted a $2 million support package last year to build the contraption on the side of Conical Hill.

Part flying fox, part rail ride, it will be unique in New Zealand when it launches.

"The best way to describe it is a zipline which is able to go around corners," says GM Graeme Abbott.

Using technology being developed out of Christchurch, the fly-line will follow a twisting 850-metre rail track, high in the canopy, giving visitors the "sensation of swinging round trees."

Final designs have been drawn for Hanmer Springs' first-in-New-Zealand fly-line. Photo / Supplied

The cash injection given by the Provincial Growth Fund was granted last year in order to develop the project.

Hanmer Springs says detailed designs for the fly-line have been finished and are being evaluated by an independent commissioner, outside of owners Hurunui Tourism.

However, Abbott hopes they will be given the green-light at some point next month.

New Zealand Fly-Line developer Alex Schmid, left, with wife Andrea Schmid and one of the inventors Michael Wolfsgruber in the south Tyrol. Photo / File

Explaining the mechanics the attraction, riders have brakes to slow down the ride to a cruisey pace.

It's not a high-speed thrill, however. With a top speed a little above walking pace, the treetop descent takes nine minutes to complete.

Similar concept was first trialled in 2017 in the Austrian Alps, although the Hanmer Springs zip-coaster will be double the length of the Rittisberg course.

Graeme says the entire experience has been designed to have minimal impact on the natural environment.

Building and running the fly-line would create 25 new jobs and $4 million in revenue over the first five years, according to Hanmer's proposal.

Plans to launch a similar fly-line near Taupō were nixed last year by residents over concerns of the impact.

NZ's wildest thrill rides

If the Zip-line gets the go ahead it will join New Zealand's already large pantheon of unique transportation.

The shweeb in action in Rotorua's Velocity Valley. Photo / Supplied

Shweeb - Rotorua

There's something in the water in Rotorua. When it comes to strange and thrilling ways to get about, it's New Zealand's central terminus. The Shweeb is the perfect evidence of this. Pedal-powered capsules on a rail, this is the only place on earth you'll come across this unique ride.

Mountain Kart - Wanaka

Long after the snow has gone thrill-seekers are still flocking to the Cardrona Alpine resort. Part of the reason for this are the Mountain Karts - picture off-road tricycles for adults - which visitors can race down a scree course. Serious fun.

Oddball attraction: the Rotorua zorb site. Photo / Supplied

Zorb - Rotorua

The Zorb has gained a lot of momentum in recent years. However Rotorua is the home of the odd New Zealand invention. Distant relatives of the hamster-wheel, these inflatable balls have space for a human inside. Sliding down the side of Mt Ngongotaha in one is now a world-recognised attraction

Skyline Luge - Queenstown, Rotorua

The concrete luge ride on the side of Ben Lomond might be the most scenic thrill ride in the country. Although slightly smaller than its Rotorua counterpart hurtling along to the backdrop of the Remarkables and Wakatipu is a unique experience. Both luge runs now offer a night time option, along illuminated lanes.

