Hanmer Springs launches first July Alpine Winter Festival

Skaters at the Hanmer Springs temporary ice rink. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Woollen mitts and space heaters were in high demand at the first ever Hanmer Springs Winter Festival. Swimming togs were in stark contrast to Fete goers in winter warmers and holding glasses of mulled wine around the spa town.

The month-long winter festival kicked off on Friday with a winter fete. Past the ice rink, in the grounds of the Queen Mary Hospital the Hanmer Springs Fete found space for over 100 stalls. Vendors selling crafts and hot food.

Navigating the grounds were a collection of local daytrippers, Cantabrians and at least two llamas from the Shamarra Farm. Yes, it was cold - but nothing that couldn't be overcome with an oversized coat and a fist full of hot bratwurst in a bun.

Brave bathers climb the Conical Thrill slide, behind the Hanmer Springs Winter Fete. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Overnight sub-zero temperatures did not deter hardy bathers either. Judging by the queues for the waterslides, the town was filling up.

With a month-long programme Hanmer is running to a patchwork of events and from the Waiau Gorge up to the forest trail at Jollies Pass. These include late-night events at the famous thermal baths, open-air film screenings and glow-in-the-dark orienteering events for kids.

Hot pools and slides were busy, despite freezing temperatures. Photo / Thomas Bywater

As evidenced by a frosty mask left on Thomas Hanmer's statue, there was even a masquerade ball held at the Amuri Estate.

A frosty Thomas Hanmer Statue in Hanmer Springs. Photo / Thomas Bywater

However the return most warmly felt by the town was the Hanmer Springs Hotel. The classic 1930s hotel had spent last winter mothballed after the Covid downturn. This July the fires were on, and Christmas lights in the windows.

Roaring fires in the Hanmer Springs Hotel. Photo / Thomas Bywater

On the 24 July is a scheduled open day for the ski fields. The local club managed to open early after an historic snow dump over the June long weekend.

Sadly, last month's snow is now a distant memory. While the Hanmer Springs Ski Area waits for ski conditions to return, an ice rink has been installed on Amuri Avenue, next to the Spa and Pools.

Come rain or (hopefully) snow, skating will be available throughout the festival until 1 August.

For a full programme and ticketed events visit visithurunui.co.nz