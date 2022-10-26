Reef View on Hamilton Island. Photo / Supplied

GREAT BARRIER ESCAPE

Escape to Hamilton Island in the Whitsundays for five nights in the tropical setting of the Reef View Hotel – ideal for a family holiday. Priced from $1549pp, twin-share, this deal includes a free-stay-and-eat arrangement for your children, a full-day Great Barrier Reef Adventure and Passes for a variety of tours and local attractions. Return airport and resort transfers, daily breakfasts, use of an island shuttle and water sports equipment are also covered in the price. Travel on selected dates from December 21 through to December 20 next year. Book by the end of this month, October 31.

Contact: My Queensland, 0800 654 175 or myqueensland.co.nz/package/reef-view-hotel-hamilton-island-5-nights-garden-view-room/

Panorama of Kylemore Abbey, Connemara. Photo / Supplied

EDGE OF IRELAND

Known as The Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland's coastal drive is a spectacular mix of secluded beaches, clifftops, pristine lakes, castles, and dramatic coastline. Return flights from New Zealand to Dublin, Ireland, eight nights' accommodation and a rental car to explore at your own pace, are priced from $5099pp, twin-share. Book by October 28. Travel from Auckland, May 1 to 19, May 21 to June 8 or August 21 to September 13. Travel from Christchurch, May 1 to 19 or May 21 to June 8.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715, hot.co.nz/wild-atlantic or houseoftravel.co.nz/journeys-to-come/wild-atlantic-way-CMPTI1710

HELLO RARO

Sit back on a sunny shore in Rarotonga and unwind from life's stresses, while spending five nights in the Cook Islands – and one of your nights at Pacific Resort is free of charge. Return Air New Zealand fares, a NZ$250 Food and Beverage Credit with your room and four nights' accommodation with daily breakfasts included, start at $2025pp, twin-share, for travel from Auckland. The fifth night in your four-star Studio Room is free. Travel from Wellington or Christchurch (via Auckland) starts at $2185pp, twin-share. Book by October 30. Travel between February 10 and March 7.

Contact Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or Auckland departures at flightcentre.co.nz/product/16531817, Wellington departures at flightcentre.co.nz/product/16531886 or Christchurch departures at flightcentre.co.nz/product/16531955

Around the world in 60 stays is Contiki's epic adventure. Photo / Supplied

AROUND THE WORLD IN 60 DAYS

Contiki is celebrating its 60th birthday by offering travellers a one-off 60-day tour that takes in 33 cities in 19 countries – a trip which promises to be "epic" and was inspired by the travel company's very first Contiki Adventure in 1962, named The Big Original. Departing in April, this journey will transport you from the Swiss Alps to the idyllic Mediterranean, taking in France, Austria, Sweden, and Egypt. You'll cruise on the Danube River, dine in a 16th Century French Chateau, visit the castle which inspired the legendary Count Dracula character, play with husky dogs in Sweden and see the pyramids in Egypt.

Contact: Contiki, 0508 266 8454 or contiki.com/en-nz/activity/the-big-original

Rail and rail through India. Photo / Supplied

GANGES BY RAIL

Step back to an elegant time with a 16-day immersive sailing and railway journey through India. The Sacred Ganges and the Maharajas' Express trip combines seven nights' sailing aboard Ganges Voyager II from Kolkata with a seven-night luxurious private train journey through the Golden Triangle and Rajasthan to Mumbai. You'll also stay an additional two nights in New Delhi and Mumbai. Unmissable historic destinations included on the itinerary are the Taj Mahal, Amber Fort, and Ranthambore National Park – home to one of the world's largest populations of Bengal Tiger. Departing on October 28 next year, prices start at $32,619pp, double occupancy. Onboard and onshore activities, luxury accommodation, most meals, all gratuities, and transportation, including internal flights, are included.

Contact: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, 0800 465 432 or

uniworld.com/nz/river-cruise/india/ganges/cruise-and-rail-the-sacred-ganges-and-the-maharajas-express/2023-kolkata-to-mumbai