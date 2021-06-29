GO NZ: Luxury staycations at Auckland's Cordis

Live like a President with the Cordis Auckland's Ultimate Escape luxury package, including two nights in the presidential suite and a helicopter trip to Waiheke. Photo / Supplied

Stephanie Holmes enjoys a hotel break without leaving town

Kiwis have become quite used to staycations over the last year, and what a great revelation that has been. Who knew how refreshing a night or two in a hotel just down the road from home could be?

I've experienced a few over the past 12 months, taking the opportunity to check out Auckland's newest openings - The Hotel Britomart, Hotel Fitzroy, Park Hyatt - as well as some old favourites that have stood the test of time - Hilton Auckland, Airedale Boutique Suites and, most recently, the Cordis.

It's been years since I stayed at this address, so long in fact it was before the hotel changed its name from the Langham. But even all these years on, there is still a lot to appeal.

Chuan Spa at The Cordis, Auckland. Photo / Langham Hospitality Group

As we're in the mood for luxury this week, how about this for starters? The Cordis Ultimate Escape package is definitely one to covet - for "just" $5000 you and a friend can live like a president and their first person. Available until the end of the year, the Ultimate Escape package lets you take over the hotel's grand Presidential Suite for two nights, complete with private helicopter ride to Waiheke, lunch at Tantalus Estate, a bottle of Cristal Champagne, a degustation wine-matched dinner, customised spa treatments, and more.

The Presidential Suite wasn't available on my stay (don't they know who I am?!), but don't feel too sorry for me - I still managed to get a good dose of luxury for myself with another package called "For the Foodies" ($579 per night for two people).

It started as soon as we arrived - complimentary valet parking meant we pulled up right at the door, greeted warmly by concierge Kevin Tautau, he of the firm handshake and mega-watt smile.

Checking into our room, a bottle of prosecco, fruit, hand-crafted chocolates and Antipodes water were there to greet us - I had a quick sip before we donned our fluffy white bathrobes and slippers and made a beeline to Chuan Spa. It was a busy weekend and the Family Package had obviously attracted many groups of parents and young kids. The Jacuzzi and heated outdoor pool were packed, but I found a space of serenity and calm inside the herbal steam room, sauna and snail shower.

The bathing facilities at Chuan Spa at The Cordis hotel in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Dinner at Eight Restaurant was included in our package and if your definition of luxury doesn't involve eating as many fresh oysters, crab, and Moreton Bay bugs as you can, then don't worry, there are also seven other luxury buffet stations you can fill your (multiple) plates at. Bookings have a two-hour window and trust me, you can really (over)indulge in that time.

Don't miss a pre- or post-dinner drink at the recently opened Our Land is Alive bar; it's a lovely space inspired by Aotearoa, from the wonderful illustration on the menus to the local produce and native ingredients used in the food and drinks.

Then, after a great night's sleep in expensive linen on a high-end bed, you can wrap up your stay with a return to Eight for breakfast. Yes, there are still multiple options on offer. No, it's not wrong to ignore them all and eat exclusively from the chocolate fountain. That's what luxury is all about - doing whatever your heart desires.

cordishotels.com/en/auckland

