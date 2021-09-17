GO NZ: How to have the best day ever in Mount Maunganui

Nate Moore is Regional Supervisor at Mount Maunganui Lifesaving Club and one of the lifeguards on Three's Bay Patrol. Photo / Jamie Troughton, Dscribe Media Services

Bay Patrol lifeguard Nate Moore shares his top tips for a level 2 getaway at Mt Maunganui

I grew up at Omanu Beach, joined the junior lifeguard Nipper programme at the age of 5, and have been involved with surf lifesaving ever since. During the summer periods, I am usually helping the lifeguards with their day to day operations Monday through to Friday, between Mt Beach, Tay St Beach, Omanu Beach and Papamoa Beach. No day is the same, and I absolutely live for it.

My top 5 things to do around in the Mount are:



Start the day with a walk up Mauao, a beautiful extinct volcano right in the middle of the town. You can't go to the Mount without a walk up this incredible mountain, for 360 views of the town, Tauranga and out at sea. It's a quintessential Mount activity - you might hate me on the way up, but I promise you'll thank me later. Tauranga City Council have recently done some amazing work in making it accessible to those with a disability. The addition of the trailrider, a mobility transporter found at the base campsite available for bookings, allows summit access for those who may have found it highly unachievable in the past.

Once you've got the heartbeat down from that 232m climb, a dip in the sea is called for. You have a few beaches to choose from that all offer you something different, but I'd recommend staying around Mt Beach as there's usually lots happening. Take the opportunity to try something new - maybe a surf lesson?

A walk to the summit of Mauao at Mount Maunganui is a must-do. Photo / Tourism Bay of Plenty

Once you've worked up an appetite, head to Mount Fish and Chips for their famous Cheesy Weezies (hot chips covered in cheese, mayonnaise and tomato sauce). You can't miss them and they are sure to go down as a family favourite. I back myself as a bit of a chip connoisseur and can assure you the local seagulls will be thanking you for days if you are feeling extra generous with this local treasure.

Grab them to go or bring a picnic dinner down to Pilot Bay for your next stop. It's really magical down there, and you get some incredible sunsets.

Then you've got to head to the Mount hot pools - there's no better way to wind down the adventure. These are an absolute staple in the area, a perfect way to relax, plan your next escape or just reminisce on a great day in the bay.

And one final tip, as we head into summer, we should all be reminded to swim within our limits to ensure we get home to loved ones. Enjoying the beautiful beaches NZ has to offer shouldn't be a dangerous activity, so look for the red and yellow flags to minimise the risks.

Nate Moore is the regional supervisor for the Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service and is one of the guards featured on the new season of Bay Patrol, screening from Wednesday, September 15 on Three

Check alert level restrictions and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz