GO NZ: A beginner's guide to Auckland's craft beer golden mile

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021, Galbraith's - one of Auckland's original microbreweries - has been serving craft beer since before it was even called craft beer. Photo / Brett Atkinson

This hop-fuelled itinerary from Eden Terrace via Kingsland to Morningside is actually about 4.5km, but when the beer's this good, who's quibbling? Mini enclaves feature along the way, with two or three venues gathered in close proximity, making it easy to also focus on smaller sections of the Beer Mile.

Beginning at Galbraith's Alehouse is recommended, as it's largely flat and downhill to Morningside if you're walking. Public transport options include train stations at Kingsland and Morningside, and the number 22 bus runs the full length of the route

Galbraith's Alehouse

Ambience: Loyal groups of regulars cosy up around the fire in the city's best approximation of a classic English pub. Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021, one of Auckland's original microbreweries has been serving craft beer since before it was even called craft beer.

What to drink: One of Galbraith's cask-conditioned English-style real ales. The chocolate and coffee notes of the seasonal stouts are ideal for winter.

What to eat: Galbraith's popular Sunday roasts, and bar snacks including prawn tacos and jalapeno arancini. The fish and chips are definitely worthy of a London pub.

Don't miss: Checking out Galbraith's beer garden, perfect on a sunny afternoon.

Find it: 2 Mt Eden Rd, alehouse.co.nz

Fridge & Flagon

Ambience: The Beer Mile's most back-to-basics spot combines a warehouse vibe with a few trestle tables. Look for the cool street art and you're in the right place.

What to drink: Just 11 taps always keeps things interesting, with beers often sourced from smaller New Zealand breweries.

What to eat: Samosas, beef jerky, and from a rotating roster of weekend food trucks.

Don't miss: Choosing fridge beers exclusively imported to New Zealand. It's the only place around town you'll find Melbourne's Deeds Brewing and London's Gipsy Hill.

Find it: 2 Shaddock St, facebook.com/fridgeandflagon

Brothers Brewery

Ambience: Mt Eden mums and dads chatting about Auckland's real estate prices while their kids create their own mini-apartment complexes in the sandpit outside. Inside, there's retro paraphernalia including toy robots and Thunderbirds models.

What to drink: Brothers' taps dispense interesting brews such as their Mantecore White IPA, and other offerings under their Piha Beer sub-brand. A tasting paddle of five beers is $25.

What to eat: Southern-style barbecue from Brothers' onsite Juke Joint eatery. Combine ribs, pastrami or pulled pork with a few sides of brisket croquettes, tater tots or mac 'n' cheese.

Don't miss: Having an in-depth conversation about which Thunderbird was the best.

Find it: 5 Akiraho St, brothersbeer.co.nz

Taps at Brothers Brewery in Mt Eden dispense interesting brews like their Mantecore White IPA, and other offerings under their Piha Beer sub-brand. Photo / Brett Atkinson

Churly's Brew Pub & Eatery

Ambience: Just like Cheers on TV – check out the similarity with Churly's logo – regulars sit at a long wooden bar. The beer garden gets pleasantly busy on weekends.

What to drink: Behemoth Brewing crafts scores of different beers every year, so there's always something new on Churly's 20+ taps. Beers brewed under licence for Saigon's Heart of Darkness are also available.

What to eat: Charcuterie and Auckland's best wagyu beef burger from A Lady Butcher, aka Hannah Miller Childs, partner of Behemoth's founder, Andrew Childs. Takeaway packs of pancetta and prosciutto are also available.

Don't miss: Browsing the quirkiest range of beer-related merch in town, including socks, ski hats and sunglasses.

Find it: 1 Charles St, churlys.co.nz

As well as more than 20 taps, Churly's Brew Pub has the quirkiest range of beer-related merch in town, including socks, ski hats and sunglasses. Photo / Brett Atkinson

Garage Project

Ambience: Battling FOMO, Auckland craft beer completists crowd in for regular first-of-the-month events pouring Garage Project's latest Fresh hazy beers, and tastings of complex sour beers from the Wild Workshop series.

What to drink: Due to licensing laws, Garage Project's brews are served in six-beer tasting flights. Fourteen taps – including a couple dedicated to wild-fermented wine – ensure there's always plenty of variety.

What to eat: Kimchi toasted sandwiches prepared onsite, or snacks from the occasional weekend food truck.

Don't miss: Trying beers brewed with GP's various mates in the international craft beer scene, including superstars like Boston's Trillium Brewing and Vermont's Hill Farmstead.

Find it: 357 New North Rd, garageproject.co.nz

Fourteen taps at Auckland's Garage Project - including a couple dedicated to wild-fermented wine - ensure there's always plenty of variety. Photo / Brett Atkinson

Urbanaut

Ambience: Gleaming tanks reinforce this is definitely a working brewery, while the tasting area features retro 1970s furniture last seen at a Dunedin student flat.

What to drink: Urbanaut's brews are also served in two different six-beer tasting flights, usually including an ever-changing selection of seasonal and one-off beers. Beers from Yeastie Boys – brewed under contract by Urbanaut – are often also available.

What to eat: Street eats from popular food trucks including Lucky Taco and Miso-Ra ramen, or bar snacks from Urbanaut's new onsite kitchen.

Don't miss: Buying one of Urbanaut's innovative Beer Blenders, two separate 250ml cans of beer that can be enjoyed individually or blended together. Genius.

Find it: 2b Western Springs Rd, urbanautbeer.com

When visiting Urbanaut in Kingsland, make sure you try their innovative 'Beer Blenders', two separate 250ml cans of beer that can be enjoyed individually or blended together. Photo / Brett Atkinson

The Beer Spot

Ambience: One of five Beer Spots around town – also see Northcote, Panmure, Huapai and Whangaparāoa – the Morningside location combines high ceilings with an industrial vibe.

What to drink: Look forward to 40 different taps, a good opportunity to try regional breweries like Wānaka's Rhyme X Reason, Gisborne's Sunshine or Dunedin's New New New.

What to eat: Each week The Beer Spot partners with a specific food truck. Popular flavours at the Morningside location often include Filipino street food from Hapunan or burgers from Auckland's famed White Lady.

Don't miss: Seeing what's on tap across the road at the 605 Morningside Drinkery, the final stop on the Beer Mile.

Find it: 596 New North Rd, thebeerspot.co.nz

