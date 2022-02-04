Spent the best years of your life in the best destinations, according to the International Living Retirement Index. Photo / Unsplash

If you could spend the golden years of life anywhere in the world, where would you want to go?

According to a recent study, some destinations may be better than others.

Released every year, the International Living Global Retirement Index uses a combination of data points such as cost of living, climate, medical provision, bureaucracy and qualitative experiences from expats to rank the best places to spend this special season of life.

Living's Global Retirement Index's Top 10 retirement hot spots in 2022

10. Uruguay

Located between Argentina and Brazil, this Spanish-speaking nation offers simple visa and residency processes, cheap healthcare, warm summers and mild winters.

A diverse range of living styles are on offer and depending on your budget you can park up in an expansive ranch or farm, cruisy beach town or lively city.

If outdoor adventures, dynamic culture and great cuisine are also a priority, this is a perfect spot.

Spain was rated one of the top 10 spots to retire by the International Living Retirement Index. Photo / Unsplash

9. Spain

With picturesque beaches, a warm climate and an even warmer culture, it's no surprise Spain is on the list for retirees to consider.

The nation's combination of accessible nature, high-quality health care and healthy Mediterranean diet also made it a great spot for those who care about keeping well.

8. Malta

It may not be the cheapest retirement destination and the summers can be a little on the hot and humid side, but if you're a sun-loving retiree, Malta isn't a bad place to while away the days.

Traditionally Arabic but with a Western European influence, the country is an ideal mix of familiar and foreign, with a world-class health system and food scene to boot.

Take your pick of coastal fishing villages, small cities or rocky mountain ranges use your time to brush up on Maltese, which is also spoken alongside English.

7. France

If you're looking to indulge in the finer things in life, few places beat France.

Whether you embrace a wholesome village living in Province or party it up in Paris, there really is a little something for everyone.

For many years, British expats have taken a shining to lesser-known regions like Dordogne, noted the International Living index.

Aside from the gourmet cuisine, rich history and accessible housing costs in certain regions, residents also benefit from a top-notch health system that is price-protected.

Ecuador's incredible scenery makes it one of the best places to retire according to the International Living Retirement Index. Photo / Unsplash

6. Ecuador

Warm climate? Check. The abundance of culture? Check. Affordable? Check.

What can we say, Ecuador ticks a lot of boxes for those looking to enjoy their later years in a warm, lively region.

Set yourself up in one of their modern cities or relaxed beach communities and spend those free days exploring the Amazon Rainforest, Galapagos Islands or Andes mountains.

5. Colombia

Just across the border, Colombia offers a similar charm as Ecuador with a little more finesse.

Similarly, residents will have access to the rainforests, islands and mountains, as well as excellent healthcare, relatively low living and property costs and an uncomplicated visa application process.

Spanish a bit rusty? No worries, English is widely spoken across the region.

4. Portugal

The antiquated towns and pristine beaches of Portugal have long enticed travellers of every age, including those in their twilight years.

According to the 2022 index, the friendly local people, low crime rates, exceptional health care system and affordability make it a great place, not just to visit, but retire too.

English is widely spoken in certain areas or residents can challenge themselves and take a free Portuguese language course offered by the government.

The country has friendly people, low living costs, a world-class healthcare system and low crime rates, making it a safe, enjoyable and affordable place to live.

Mexico was rated one of the best places to retire by the International Living Retirement Index. Photo / Unsplash

3. Mexico

Coming in third is a firm favourite for American retirees searching for a summery place that isn't hard on the savings.

The country has a broad range of climates, environments and lifestyles to suit every kind of traveller from bustling resorts or cities to serene coastlines or inland deserts.

Affordable healthcare makes it a hotspot for medical tourism, while simple visa and residency processes make moving a cinch compared to other countries.

2. Costa Rica

Between its tropical weather, low living and medical costs, stunning natural scenery and warm-hearted locals, it's no question Costa Rica is a mecca for mature travellers.

Located between Panama and Nicaragua, the Central American nation boasts high literacy rates, a stable democracy and offers access to one of the best healthcare systems in Latin America, according to the index.

Meanwhile, residents can enjoy almost every kind of natural scene from jungles and beaches to national parks and wildlife reserves.

At number one, Panama was rated the best place to retire in 2022 by the International Living Retirement Index. Photo / Unsplash

1. Panama

The golden spot for your golden years is Panama, and not for the first time.

If a life of tropical climates, top-standard hospitals and medical provision, low crime rates, friendly people sound like a good start, this destination is worth considering.

Whether you prefer beach vibes, peaceful mountains, rugged highlands or fast-paced cities, Panama has it all and still manages to be one of the world's three carbon-negative countries.