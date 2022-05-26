Germany will pause it's Covid-19 related entry requirements for Europe's summer period. Photo / Pexels

26 May, 2022

Germany will suspend pandemic restrictions for those entering the country from June 1 to the end of August.

Currently, those entering the country must show either a negative test result, proof of vaccination or proof of recovery from Covid-19. This rule applies to all travellers aged 12 and older, regardless of where they are travelling from, would be suspended

Germany's health minister Karl Lauterbach told Funke newspaper group that the government planned to suspend the rule over the summer.

Travellers would not need to show a negative pre-departure test, proof of vaccination or proof of recovery to enter Germany during this time.

This change would not apply to travellers arriving from countries considered "high-risk" for coronavirus. Arrivals from these destinations must still quarantine for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status or recent recovery.

Since early March, Germany has not had any country on the "high-risk" list for coronavirus.

This news follows steadily declining Covid case numbers and the lifting of other restrictions throughout the country.

In March, Germany's federal parliament voted to end most restrictions around testing requirements and mask-wearing within the country.

Despite the relaxing rules, the government still appear to see Covid-19 as a threat.

Last week, health minister Lauterbach announced plans to budget another €830 million ($889 million) for vaccines developed to tackle omicron and other variants.

"We are betting on a broad portfolio of vaccines; we must be prepared for all eventualities," he said.

"We don't know what variants will confront us in the fall."

Currently, fully-vaccinated New Zealand travellers heading to Germany only need to provide proof of vaccination in order to visit. Masks must be worn on public transport, which includes flights.

Germany said it had no plans to lift the mask mandate for flights despite the new EU guidance.

Last week, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency said travellers did not have to wear masks on European flights from Monday 23 May.

However, Germany has no plans to drop its mask mandate, and passengers flying to and from there must wear one while boarding, flying and disembarking.