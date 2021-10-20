Gardener splattered by sewerage falling from Heathrow passenger plane

The man in Windsor was 'splattered in a very unpleasant way' by aircraft sewerage. Photo / Toa Heftiba, Unsplash

A gardener under the Heathrow flight path had a "very unpleasant" experience when human waste leaked from a passenger plane, overhead.

Local councillor for the Royal Borough of Windsor Karen Davies told the virtual meeting she was "horrified" by the report.

Raising the issue she described the spillage as substantial, covering the "whole garden, and garden umbrellas, and him"

The incident which left the man "splattered in a very unpleasant way" happened in July, according to the BBC's Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"I know a number of incidents happen every year with frozen sewage from planes, but this wasn't frozen and his whole garden was splattered in a very unpleasant way," she said.

The English town is home to Windsor Castle and London's largest airport. Photo / Simon Hurry, Unsplash

"He was out in the garden at the time, so a really horrible, horrible experience."

John Bowden, councillor for Eton & Castle said the man was lucky that the waste was more fluid than solid.

He called it a "one in a billion chance".

The Royal Borough Of Windsor & Maidenhead, in which the royal house of Windsor Castle is located, is also home to the UK's busiest airport.

Heathrow Airport, even during the coronavirus pandemic, sees 22 million passenger movements a year, as London's largest airport.

However waste falling from planes is extremely rare and potentially dangerous.

Waste leaking from planes at altitude can freeze solid, forming ice chunks on the underside of planes. This is often called 'blue ice' due to the colouring of disinfectant in waste tanks.

These blue ice incidents have caused damage to property and even injury.

Blue ice: Leaking waste from aircraft can freeze onto the undercarriage forming solid ice. Photo / Aeorosurvey Supplied

In 1971 a chunk of blue ice tore a hole in a London church, which was later condemned to be demolished.

According to Davies the gardener was able to track down and contact the airline responsible, but would not name the carrier. It was understood to be an international airline, not based in the UK.

The man did not pursue an insurance claim for the damaged garden umbrellas and clean up.