An Italian region is offering free transport and discounted tickets to museums and attractions in an effort to lure travellers to visit.

Friuli Venezia Giulia may be relatively unknown to international tourists but the Italian region has been home to some pretty iconic people and dishes.

The region gave birth to tiramisu and grappa, and writers James Joyce and Ernest Hemingway both lived in the capital, Trieste, for a period.

Yet, despite it's gorgeous Venetian architecture, thriving culinary scene and beautiful beaches, it remains blissfully free of the sightseeing crowds.

The region may not want the flood of people to flock to Rome and Florence but they do want more tourists, prompting them to launch a series of visitor discounts last week.

Friuli Venezia Giulia's local tourist board announced plans to pay visitors who come and stay.

The scheme will reimburse train fares for anyone who takes a domestic rail service to Trieste, Udine, Lignano Sabbiadoro (which has some of Italy's best beaches) and Grado (also called 'Little Venice').

Once there, visitors will also be treated to free public transport in and around the city, plus discounted tickets for guided tours, attractions and museums.

How will the promotion work?

As expected, there is some fine print. Travellers must stay a minimum of two nights in Friuli Venezia Giulia, at one of the participating hotels and guest houses.

They must also book one of three approved train lines into the region (state-run Trenitalia trains, Intercity lines, or high-speed Frecce lines), and arrive at one of the following stations: Latisana-Lignano-Bibione, Cervignano-Aquileia-Grado, Trieste Airport, Trieste Centrale, or Udine.

When travellers book their accommodation and train tickets on the PromoTurismoFVG website or the Travel One website, the cost of their return train ticket will be deducted.

You will also receive a free FVGCard tourism card, which allows you to take free public transport in the city of choice and free admission to leading museums. The card also entitles you to discounts on other participating tours, exhibits, amusement parks, swimming pools, and historical sites.



The scheme was announced on October 7 and will run until May 23. However, major public holidays like Christmas and Easter are not included.