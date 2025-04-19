Holi, India and Nepal

Holi is a vibrant celebration commonly celebrated in March in India, Nepal, and other South Asian countries. In the two-day festival, the streets transform into a sea of strangers blanketed with a rainbow of coloured powders. Holi is most recognised for its vibrancy, but a deeper message hides beneath the fun colours.

Timed during northern hemisphere spring, Holi encourages people to reflect and release their old grievances, past hurts, and whatever weighs heavily on the heart. Before the iconic street festival, people light large bonfires at night to mark the season’s victory of good over evil and the end of winter. The powders then represent a renewed energy, with each colour holding a specific meaning; blue for Lord Krishna’s skin, green for spring and rebirth, red for marriage or fertility, and yellow for auspiciousness. One can’t walk through Holi without being changed, physically and spiritually.

Cherry Blossom season, Japan

The prettiest backdrop for your Japan tourist photos is more than just a pink attraction. The cherry blossom season, also known as sakura, is also often seen as a national moment of reflection. As delicate pink and white petals blanket parks, temples, and city streets, people gather beneath the trees for hanami (flower-viewing picnics), celebrating life’s beauty and transience.

In a way, the cherry blossom season is a bittersweet time. Since the blossoms are quick to wilt away, this season reminds people of a key detail in our lives: beautiful moments may be brief, but they will come again. And so, you must continue living fully in the present to appreciate each fleeting moment. During this time, the sakura season empowers people to set better intentions, let go of regrets, and appreciate simple moments.

Reflect and recharge under the beautiful cherry blossoms. Photo / Getty Images

Songkran Festival, Thailand

If you need a refreshing way to reset, Songkran is one to consider. The infamous street water fight festival is part of Thailand’s New Year festival and during this time the streets are filled with locals and tourists soaking each other with water guns, hoses, and buckets. Aside from being good old-fashioned fun with friends and a great way to beat the heat, it’s also a ritual that symbolises spiritual cleansing. Every splash of water is believed to wash away one’s misfortune, bad luck and negativity from the past, meaning you’re renewed for the new year. Songkran is a joyful celebration that is certain to leave you with good memories, a sense of peace and a sopping wet shirt.

The Camino de Santiago, Spain

They say it’s all about the journey, not the destination, but this activity might just give you both. For people who want a longer journey of renewal, the Camino de Santiago is the perfect fit. Unlike the previous festivals, this transformational experience is not scheduled for one to two days of the year. Instead, this ancient pilgrimage can be done year-round (although mild seasons are recommended).

Winding across northern Spain to the shrine of St James in Santiago de Compostela, this century-old pilgrimage has drawn seekers, adventurers, and those eager for reflection and transformation. You might pass strangers and hold a quick conversation or find a buddy to walk the trail with, but often the greatest challenge is overcoming yourself, physically and mentally. Though it might seem daunting, the famous walk creates a space to reconnect with yourself, discover forgotten memories, clarify values or goals and find true peace with who you are.