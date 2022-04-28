Flying to New Zealand? Here's what all travellers need to know

From Monday citizens from 60 visa-waiver countries will be eligible to enter New Zealand for leisure. Photo / File

When travel restrictions finally ease at a minute to midnight on Sunday, there will be nearly two billion travellers eligible to enter the country.

For the first time in two years, a trip to New Zealand will be a realistic prospect for travellers from the 60 Visa-waiver countries, who had previously been locked out by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Whether you're coming home after a time overseas, or a visitor finally taking a long postponed tour of Te Waipounamu, things look a little different flying into New Zealand.

Here's what passengers can expect.

Who can visit New Zealand?

New Zealanders and Australians have been able to enter the country quarantine-free since March.

From 23.59 on Sunday May 1, vaccinated travellers from a host of visa-waiver countries will be able to enter New Zealand. The 60 countries with preferential travel agreements include destinations as far apart as Argentina, the UK and even Vatican City.



While some passport holders are not yet able to enter under the visa-waiver programme (notably India and China), the rest of the world will be able to apply for tourist visas no later than October. This date could be brought forward.

A full list of eligible nationalities can be found here.

What's an NZ ETA? And do I need to pay an IVL

Not so fast!

Everyone entering New Zealand - including New Zealand nationals - must complete a New Zealand Traveller Declaration before travel.

It is an online application that can be started 28 days before your flight. This requires sharing Covid-19 related health information, vaccine history and pre-departure test results. Once completed you will be issued a Traveller Pass - which you will need to check in to your flight and on arrival in NZ.

Make sure you are fully versed with the terms of service of your airline, as many carriers insist passengers are fully vaccinated.

This is a one-off pass valid for the journey. It's worth printing out hard copies for your trip.

Visa-waiver does not mean completely free-entry to the country entirely. There are additional steps for leisure travellers.

Getting travel ready: Flying back to New Zealand can seem like a daunting prospect. Photo / Michael Craig

Visitors from visa-waiver countries still need to apply for an

Electronic Travel Authority

(NZeTA) before departing. These can be applied for via the immigration website.

This NZeTA is valid for multiple entries and lasts for up to 2 years.

While these can be granted in as little as 10 minutes, it is advised travellers apply 72 hours in advance of travel.

Since 2019 tourists have had to pay an additional IVL charge. The one-off "International Visitors Levy" charge of $35 which goes towards infrastructure and conservation projects.

Pre-departure tests and proof of vaccination

All international visitors over the age of 16 will have to provide proof of vaccination. This will be required when completing the New Zealand Traveller Declaration.

Non citizens will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter the country. Unvaccinated New Zealanders can still enter the country, although they will still have to complete a Traveller Declaration.

Arrival in New Zealand

Arrivals will have their entry information checked at customs. Keep hold of that Traveller Pass. Once through, all travellers will be provided a welcome pack containing three Covid-19 RATs and instructions for how and when to take them.

Travellers will be welcomed back to New Zealand with a pack of RATs and instructions how and when to take them. Photo / Guido Hoffman, Unsplash

You must take the first test within the first 24 hours (on day zero/one) of your arrival, with another taken five days later (day five/six). The third is a spare. You'll get a text message or email reminding you to take them.

If any tests return a positive result, you will have to arrange a PCR test from a community testing station. Be prepared to isolate where you are for up to seven days. Be sure to tell the testing centre that you recently arrived from overseas.

You can contact Healthline on 0800 358 5455 or +64 9 358 5453.

Be mindful of the traffic light settings and current Covid-19 restrictions, and be aware they could change with little notice.

Beyond that you're free to travel within New Zealand as you wish and get back to exploring Aotearoa.

Nau mai hoki mai!