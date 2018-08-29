An Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9. Photo / Masakatsu Ukon

Tracey Bond flies from Tokyo’s Narita Airport to Auckland International on Air New Zealand flight NZ60.

The plane: Boeing 787-9.

Check in: At kiosks in Terminal 1. Bag drop-off was a breeze and security screening and Customs was fast and efficient. In next-to-no-time we were sitting in the ANA lounge with a cold beer in hand.

Lounge: Air New Zealand Koru members can use the ANA Lounge, which has a made-to-order noodle bar, so plenty of last-minute delicious food was on offer ahead of boarding the plane along with other options such as mini sandwiches, teriyaki chicken and pork stir fry.

On time: The flight left right on time at 18.30.

The seat: 34J. This genius double seat at the front section of economy comes with extra legroom and means you will be among the first off the plane after landing. However these seats have fixed sides so there is not much wiggle room (and of course you can't start watching your movies until after take-off) but if maximising your snooze time and getting off the plane quickly is your priority, these seats are a winner.

Price: Part of a multi-stop ticket via Los Angeles, the UK and Japan. About $2500 purchased six months before travel on sale.

Flight time: The scheduled flight time was 10 hours and 35 minutes. The actual time was a speedy 9 hours and 50 minutes, 45 minutes ahead of schedule.

How full: There were some spare rows towards the back of the plane in Economy.

Food and drink: The lacto-vegetarian option had a potato and bean salad for starter with a delicious roast vegetarian lasagne, cheese and biscuits and a raspberry and chocolate mousse. Non-vegetarians had a choice of beef stew with vegetables or Japanese style chicken on rice.

Entertainment: On demand, with new release movies including the Jennifer Lawrence spy movie Red Sparrow as well as a selection of Ted Talks and lots of television box sets to while away the hours.

Toilets: A bit stinky midway through.

Service: Fabulous as always.

Nice surprise: A solid four hours sleep.