Departure airport experience: The queues at economy class check-in for Vietnam Airlines were overflowing beyond the partitions. Opting for the Business Class check-in as a Premium Economy passenger, I managed a swift 5-minute check-in. Sydney International Airport offers extensive duty-free shopping, luxury brands, travel essentials, electronics, and Australian souvenirs after security and immigration. There are also pubs, fast-food outlets, and cafes. Fortunately, my flight departed on time without any delays.

Seat: I had seat 11G in Premium Economy, a middle aisle seat with a 38-inch pitch for legroom and 19-inch width between the armrests. It was a recliner seat with a leg rest extender. The aircraft was an Airbus A350-900 (350), with a total of 29 Business Class seats, 240 Economy Class seats, and 36 Premium Economy seats.

Crew: The crew, mainly female flight attendants, were helpful, polite, and accommodating. They wore traditional Vietnamese ao dai uniforms in the airline’s blue and white colours, which looked elegant and graceful.

Passengers: On the Sydney-to-Ho Chi Minh flight, most passengers were Gen X, Gen Y, and Vietnamese. Throughout the journey, I thought the male passenger next to me resembled the famous Japanese actor Ken Watanabe, known for his role as Katsumoto in The Last Samurai. However, upon reconnecting to Wi-Fi, I discovered it was only his doppelganger.

Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Photo / Unsplash

Food and drink: My flight included a full meal service with a wide selection of hot and cold beverages. Once airborne, nuts and a variety of drinks were available, but I opted for a decent, freshly made coffee, served double-cupped to preserve its temperature. Lunch followed swiftly with a choice of chicken rice or seafood noodles; I chose the chicken and found it enjoyable. It came with a warm bread roll, tropical fruit, and a coconut slice. Snacks throughout the flight included pot noodles, juices and water.

Entertainment: Vietnam Airlines’ inflight entertainment system, Lotustar, offers a wide array of international movies, documentaries, TV series, news, and children’s programming via personal audio-video on demand at every seat. Featured movies span Asian, European, and Hollywood genres, while TV series offered limited episodes. Gaming options include titles like Bejewelled and Blackjack, with children catered to through animated movies. Additional features like Sky Map, Tools, and a Reader (books section) were available, though Wi-Fi was unfortunately not offered on my flight.

Arrival airport experience: Our landing at Ho Chi Minh Airport was swift, but the immigration process was slow due to all passports using the same aisles. I waited 30-40 minutes to clear immigration. Luggage collection seemed slow, but I later discovered courteous ground staff had grouped my bag with others, mistaking it for someone else’s. It wasn’t until all bags were out that I realised mine had been set aside and patiently waited for me. The airport itself is spacious, clean, and well lit, with vibrant floral decorations in the baggage claim area. Arrivals features car rental services, phone card vendors, currency exchange bureaus, and fast-food options.

The best bit: Coffee was promptly served upon request, and the two Premium Economy restrooms were equipped with toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, and more. Also, lemon-scented aroma salts hung behind the door, adding a nice touch.

The worst bit: The lack of a fully complemented TV series to binge-watch on a 9-hour flight. Give me at least one entire season of Sex in the City, please!

Final verdict: Does what it says on the tin, but lacks a certain sparkle.

vietnamairlines.com/us/en/home