As for Kiwis eyeing an Australian vacation, a trip to Cairns is not only a gateway to two Unesco World Heritage sites - the Great Barrier Reef and the Wet Tropics - but to an unexpectedly lively and laid-back city with a knack for adventure, markets, charm, and of course, some incredibly fresh fruit and kaimoana.

Airline: Jetstar JQ136

From: Christchurch International Airport

To: Cairns International Airport, Australia

Cairns is the gateway to two Unesco World Heritage sites - the Great Barrier Reef and the Wet Tropics - as well as the rest of Tropical North Queensland. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Visas and requirements: As per the Trans-Tasman Agreement, visa-free travel to Australia is a luxury afforded only to Kiwis. Nothing to need here except your ticket and passport.

Departure airport experience: Christchurch Airport is (subjectively) the best in Aotearoa. The terminal is straightforward and signposted; desk and airport staff are always helpful; Avsec gets a shout out for their consistent efficiency; and the retail and hospitality options are above par for its size.

The flight was set for 8.05am, so we arrived before light and, owing to a speedy check-in, paused for a coffee in the pre-departure lounge. With time to kill, I even gave one of those 15-minute massage chairs a go for the first time - not bad, actually.

Jetstar's first Christchurch to Cairns flight took to the skies on April 2. Photo / Christchurch Airport

Seat: The service runs on an Airbus A320 with a range of economy options to choose from. I was right up the front in seat 5E, with a 29-inch pitch length and 17.9-inch width between armrests - a bit of a squeeze for my six-foot frame. Having lucked out though with an empty spot to my left, I had more space than needed.

Crew: The Jetstar team must’ve been up bright and early for the big day, but I took it they too were excited to be aboard the inaugural flight, with plenty of smiles and laughter going around the cabin from start to finish.

Passengers: Many had plans to visit friends and relatives, others were simply poised for a holiday in the heat, and surprisingly, some were using Cairns as a stop-over for flights to Japan, Singapore and other parts of Northern Australia.

One lovely woman travelling on to Osaka asked us what all the pre-flight celebrations were for at the departure gate. My non-verbatim response: “We’re making history, baby!” Bless her, she never got the memo.

Cabin crew and passengers received a warm farewell before the inaugural flight. Photo / Jetstar

Food and drink: Jetstar’s in-seat menu showcases light goodies (think sandwiches, pies, noodles, snacks) and a mix of beverages, hot and cold. Without meals included in the base fare, passengers need to fork out between $5 and $15 for these. You can save the time by pre-ordering online before your flight.

At cruising altitude, I had my second dose of coffee and went for a chicken wrap to curb the impending hunger pangs. The wrap itself was nothing to rave about, and I finished it only to regrettably watch the toasties being snapped up by what seemed like everyone else. At least I know what to get next time.

Entertainment: Without a seatback screen, in-flight entertainment is both limited and priced. I’d recommend downloading all the shows, movies and podcasts you need on your personal device beforehand if you’d prefer not paying.

With a bit of spare change though, you can access the Jetstar Entertainment+ system through an onboard Wi-Fi network and stream anything from their inventory to your device. This costs AU$7 ($7.56) for the All Access pack and AU$5 ($5.40) for the Kids pack.

In-flight entertainment costs extra and can only be accessed via your personal device. Photo / Jetstar

Arrival airport experience: Cairns Airport is a regional gateway, with its domestic terminal freshly renovated and well-connected to the rest of Queensland and Australia. Meanwhile, the international terminal remains a bit dated, though to be fair, it is in the midst of a major redevelopment. The airport plans to wrap up work at the year’s end, and despite the construction signs, there were pockets of new already showing throughout.

Being a smaller airport, we were the only planeload of passengers going through immigration on arrival, guaranteeing a smooth journey through SmartGates. Neither did we have to wait long for our bags to arrive on the carousel. Within minutes, I was exiting the arrival hall and walking into the tropics.

The best bit: A warm and friendly crew can make all the difference to a flight, especially when there’s not a lot else happening onboard. Props to them for bringing the good vibes.

The worst bit: Jetstar does skimp on a lot of the service basics, instead pricing them as add-ons. If you’re left without a fully-charged device, headphones or airport snacks but want to avoid spending money, prepare to raw dog the whole flight.

Final verdict: Marking the beginning of a world-first route doesn’t happen often, so learning about the opportunities this new transtasman connection opens up for regions on the receiving end left me excited for Kiwi and Aussie travellers alike. Expect Jetstar’s simple, affordable standard of service as you’d usually find it - just now in more places.

