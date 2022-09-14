Flight cancelled or delayed? Consumer NZ battles airlines over passenger rights

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran explains why fares are going up. Video / Supplied

Consumer NZ has launched a new campaign demanding transparency from airlines regarding passenger rights.

The watchdog is campaigning for airlines to tell passengers about their rights when a flight is delayed or cancelled.

"It's time the airlines lifted their game," Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said.

"We are calling for airlines to communicate honestly with passengers about the reason for flight delays and cancellations, and to be upfront about passenger rights."

Currently, airlines are not required by law to inform passengers of their rights.

Consumer NZ's campaign asks airlines to 'step up' and provide better information to passengers about their rights when a flight is disrupted. Photo / 123rf

As a result, Duffy said airlines have provided very limited information to passengers about what they are entitled to when a flight is cancelled or delayed.

"Part of the issue is airlines aren't always upfront about why a flight is disrupted, which makes it difficult to figure out what you're entitled to," he said.

"As a result, passengers are being left out of pocket and airlines are getting away with shirking their obligations under the law."

Under the Civil Aviation Act (CAA), you have rights if your flight is delayed or cancelled for reasons within an airline's control.

This includes factors such as overbooking, staffing, and operational or mechanical issues.

The not-for-profit's campaign asks Air New Zealand and Jetstar to provide clear and consistent information to passengers when their flights are disrupted.

"We want airlines to help passengers to understand their rights," Duffy said.

Even when consumers are aware of their rights, such as one Kiwi traveller who was trapped in Queenstown, it can be difficult to the point of impossible to receive fair compensation.

"We've received a substantial number of complaints from confused or concerned passengers who have had to fight to understand the reason for their flight cancellation or delay, and to get the reimbursement they're legally entitled to," Duffy said.

Months of travel woes

The campaign follows months of air travel disruption, as pre-pandemic levels of travel demand have not been met with a pre-pandemic travel experience.

Globally, a spike in demand, combined with staff and crew shortages due to Covid-related layoffs and sickness, has caused hours-long security lines, lost luggage and millions of delayed or cancelled flights.

New Zealand has not escaped the travel chaos.

Since 2020, Consumer NZ has received hundreds of complaints from Kiwis whose flights have been delayed or cancelled, leaving them trapped in destinations like Queenstown and, now borders are open again, Bali, for several days.

Change is coming

Amendments to the CAA which could improve information disclosure are being considered, but Consumer NZ said this would not happen quickly.

"Travel disruptions are an issue especially now, so immediate action is needed to make sure the thousands of passengers who will continue to be affected by delays or cancellations are not misled about their rights," the organisation wrote in a statement.

New Zealanders have been invited to sign a petition as part of the campaign.

"We are calling on New Zealanders to sign our petition – to demand airlines clearly communicate passengers' rights when flights are cancelled or delayed," Duffy said.

A campaign page will also feature stories from passengers who "have been given the run around by the airlines".

Constructive conversations underway

Jetstar and Air New Zealand are aware of the campaign, and conversations with Air New Zealand had been constructive, said a Consumer NZ spokesperson.

Air New Zealand agreed.

"We have been reviewing the way we communicate customers' options in the event of a disrupt and we've had a constructive dialogue with Consumer NZ about how we can improve our response to domestic flight disruptions to make customers' options as clear as possible," said Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty.

"We share Consumer NZ's desire to help travellers on the domestic network to better understand their options," said Geraghty, adding that it was important customers understood what they can do when a disruption occurs.