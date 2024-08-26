Taylor explained that celebrities, who are often criticised for exhibiting entitled tendencies, fared better than influencers.

“I think if you’re looking at superstars and people who can afford their tickets, they generally were lovely people and very respectful,” she told the Daily Mail.

Taylor added that she believed the consumption of alcohol made things worse as they made people “act out of character”.

On whether or not problems were worse in one cabin class over another, Taylor said it wasn’t that simple.

“It can just be one person in the economy cabin, or it can be a couple of people in upper [Virgin’s business class] ... you never can tell what’s going to cause somebody to, you know, act out of character, and it’s very hard to assess what they’ve taken,” she said.

Two months ago, a “rude” influencer caused outrage online after appearing to tell a traveller she would take two minutes in the plane toilet only to spend 15 minutes on a multi-step skincare routine.

Captioned ‘oops’, the video shows Kate Elizabeth standing in an plane bathroom looking in the mirror. Text across the video reads: “I told the woman in the queue I would be 2 minutes”, yet a timer at the bottom of the video gradually counts up to around 15 minutes as she completes various beauty treatments.

While the routine is simple by most skincare expert standards, viewers were quick to lash out at how she lied to the woman waiting and took more time than necessary as some steps could have been done in her seat.

“Be respectful of other people in public places. Half of this routine could have been done at your seat,” one person wrote.