First Great Walk trampers arrive in Milford with bunks going spare

The first hikers are arriving tonight at DOC's new Mintaro Hut for the Great Walk season.

The second hut on the popular Milford Track is normally over-prescribed, but a flurry of last-minute spaces have opened up, offering a chance to take on New Zealand's Greatest walk.

The Mintaro hut was rebuilt in April after the old hut was found to be prone to rock falls and earthquake risks.

Although the 40 bunk hut saw some use at the beginning of the year, this will be its first full Great Walk season, which runs from October 26 to April 30.

"The new hut is a massive improvement on the old hut, being located in a sunnier spot," says DoC's principal ranger for Fiordland, Grant Tremain.

"Feedback from walkers who managed to stay there at the tail-end of last summer has been overwhelmingly positive".

The $3.4 million hut is a welcome upgrade for hikers before they tackle the Mackinnon Pass and the top of the Clinton Valley. I has been designed to accommodate 100,000 hiker-nights over its lifespan, but trampers arriving tonight will have a lot of space.

Inside the new Mintaro Hut on the Milford Track. Photo / Crystal Brindle, DOC

The four-day track is arguably New Zealand's most popular Great Walk and is always in demand and often completely booked for the season.

In June, when the bunks went on sale, they were filled in under half an hour.

Due to regional travel restrictions and Covid disruptions several spaces have been re-released to trampers. The Milford Track shows good availability until the middle of November.

"This year there is some availability on the track due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and regional lockdowns," says Tremain.

"Those who are unable to make the trip south due to lockdown restrictions are being offered full refunds, and cancelled bookings are re-released onto the website."

If you didn't get a look-in during the scramble, this could be your chance.

Although huts and trails are open Covid safety precautions remain in place, along with QR codes for huts and paper records for contact tracing.

Don't head into the bush without a face covering.

While the rest of New Zealand remains under Level 2 distancing requirements and contact tracing remain in place in the Great Walk Huts. Bookings in the Luxmore Hut have been capped at 50 occupants on the nearby Kepler Track.

DoC's Heritage and Visitors Director Tim Bamford has called for hikers to use their common sense to keep other trail users safe.

"They should do their best to physically distance, clean surfaces regularly and wear a face covering as much as practically possible," he said.