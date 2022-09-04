Fiji has become the first country in the world with a national social media account on the new social media platform, BeReal. Video / Supplied

International travellers heading to Fiji no longer need to take a Covid-19 RAT within 72 hours of arriving.

The test will no longer be a requirement for those visiting the island nation, which is well on its way to making a full recovery in terms of tourism.

The island nation, which has welcomed more than 300,000 travellers in the last nine months, will no longer require visitors to undergo a Covid-19 test upon arrival.

Previously, travellers had to book at test in advance for when they arrived, and show proof of booking at check in before boarding a flight to Fiji.

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill said the news was great for the industry.

"This is another exciting step towards normalcy for tourism in Fiji," he said.

"Now, with the removal of the required in-country test, travellers can continue enjoying our islands with even more peace of mind."

The Entry Test Fiji portal, which was used to pre-book these tests, will be discontinued but travellers will still be encouraged to monitor themselves and take a test if they develop any Covid-19 symptoms.

Isolation period reduced

Additionally, Fiji has reduced the isolation period for those who test positive from seven days to five days.

The country welcomed a record number of 78,638 visitors in July. This represented an 82 per cent recovery from pre-pandemic levels.

According to Tourism Fiji, reducing the mandatory isolation period will only further improve the recovery of the industry as hotels can free up rooms previously reserved for isolation.

Why is Fiji dropping the requirement now?

The combination of Fiji's high vaccination rate, increased uptake of booster doses and decreasing caseload has allowed the government and its Covid-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce to make these changes.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism, Shaheen Ali said the approach to safety had been "exemplary" so far and was why they had seen low Covid-19 case numbers amongst visitors and growing tourism demand.

"Removing all testing requirements and reducing the isolation period further fuels our economic recovery and eases travel barriers," they said.

What requirements remain?

Travellers must still be fully vaccinated and have travel insurance that includes Covid-19 cover.

Entry requirements and Covid-19 safety measures will remain under constant review by the Covid-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce.