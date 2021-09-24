Fight for Flight; Can one teen's final wish come true?

Jacob is a teenager who lives in the Central North Island. He's a typical kiwi teen with an amazing attitude to life - but unfortunately, the cancer is back. Video / UPLIFT IN KIND

A postponed flight is disappointing for most travellers, but for one terminally ill teenager, it could mean missing out on a final adventure.

Living with his family in Central North Island, Jacob Coker is a self-described "typical teen" with a passion for engineering and an adventurous spirit.

However, at just 17 years old, Jacob has already faced a lifetime of challenges after being diagnosed with a rare tissue cancer called Synovial Sarcoma in 2012.

"It was September 22nd actually," said his mother Amanda Coker, "I'll never forget that day".

Despite a long battle to remission, the cancer is back and terminal.

Robbed of a life of travel and adventure, Jacob had just one final wish; to see the Southern Lights. A trip initially scheduled for September with Viva Expeditions, as a make-a-wish type event.

Then, the recent lockdowns hit and the flight was postponed to April 2022; a date Jacob's family don't think he'll live to see.

It was time for plan B according to Viva Expeditions founder Rachel Williams who said they wanted to help pull off Jacob's second wish; flying in a military jet.

"I feel so terrible that COVID meant Jacob missed out on our flights but really want to help him have an amazing experience in the sky while he still can," said Williams, who has partnered up with Uplift in Kind to try and make it happen.

After recently undergoing yet another surgery, Jacob has been cleared for a final adventure. The catch? They're a few thousand dollars short of making his dream a reality.

Already donations ranging from $5 to $1,000 have come through the dedicated fundraising page.

Amanda Coker said the family have been "blown away" by the generosity, which also enabled Jacob and his family to take a journey around the South Island earlier this year. The teen able to tick off several bucket list items during the 6-week trip.