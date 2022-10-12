Passengers on board a Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Brisbane witnessed a 'terrifying' mid-flight brawl. Video / Nine Network

A "terrifying" brawl forced a Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Brisbane to divert on Tuesday night.

Video taken by a fellow passenger showed the moment two men came to punches and were forcibly pulled apart on the Jetstar flight.

The fight broke out just 24 minutes after takeoff. After the incident occurred, the plane's pilot allegedly made a decision to turn around and return to Melbourne Airport.

Instead of heading to Brisbane, the plane flew back to the airport. After landing, Australian Federal Police officers escorted the two men from the aircraft.

A passenger on the plane said the brawl managed to go on for a few minutes.

"There was a commotion, there was yelling, people started standing up, it went on for a couple of minutes," they told 9 News.

After the fight was broken up, passengers could see the extent of one man's injuries.

"One gentleman was then escorted to the rear of the aircraft, he had blood on his face... we didn't hear anything else, we had no information."

The cause for the violent outbreak remains unclear, however, one passenger claimed one of the men seemed "aggressive" before he even boarded the plane.

Once the two men were removed from the plane, it departed for Brisbane.

When approached for comment, a Jetstar spokesperson expressed gratitude for the passengers' patience and said their safety always came first.

"The safety of our passengers and our crew is always our first priority and we thank our customers for their patience," they said.

