Sit down with the NZ Herald and a panel of experts to discuss what to expect from the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

On Thursday at Eden Park, the biggest women’s sporting event in history will kick off, when New Zealand takes on Norway in the opening game of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The tournament has always been a big deal - since its inception in 1991 - but has grown massively in recent years. This edition is the largest yet, with 30 nations descending on New Zealand and Australia, competing for a staggering $180 million in prize money. More than 25,000 fans will follow their teams here, with 1.3 billion television viewers expected to tune in during the tournament.

To mark the occasion, we asked a selection of players for their best travel tips for their home countries.

England

Lauren Hemp of England runs with the ball during the Women´s Finalissima 2023 match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on April 6 in London. Photo / Getty

Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp was key to the memorable European Championship triumph last year. The Lionesses have reached the semi-final stage of the last two Women’s World Cups and are one of the favourites this time.

What makes your country a special destination?

It’s weird but you’ll feel like a family. Everyone is so friendly and nice to each other and it’s a great atmosphere whatever city you are in.

What’s your favourite place in England that other people should visit?

Norfolk. That’s my home county and where I grew up. It’s got amazing beaches and the Norfolk Broads are a great place to go out on the river. Also London - the London Eye and touristy things like that. It’s a big city with so much to do, the complete opposite of Norfolk - so I’d do both!

What’s one thing visitors to England should do?

Come and support the Lionesses! We’ve got some good football on show, packed-out stadiums and the atmosphere is great. What more would you want to do with your weekend?

Are there any special foods or dishes that people must try?

Definitely traditional fish and chips, like the ones you get on Norfolk beaches. And a Sunday roast. Make sure you get it with my favourite trimmings - Yorkshire puddings and stuffing - but the rest is nice as well.

Panama

Sasha Fabrega of Panama. Papua New Guinea v Panama Play-off Tournament game for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 at North Harbour Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday 19 February 2023. Mandatory credit: Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz

Goalkeeper Sasha Fabrega was a late bloomer, making her international debut as a 30-year-old in 2020. Panama, nicknamed Las Canaleras, are appearing at their first Women’s World Cup.

What makes your country a special destination?

Cheerful and lively people. Its folklore, such as La Pollera (a typical dress) and food. And its geographical position, as you can see the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans within a few hours.

What are your favourite places in Panama that other people should visit?

The Panama Canal. Valle de Anton in Cocle province. Santa Catalina beach in Veraguas province. “Tierras Altas” highlands in Chiriqui province

What’s one thing visitors to Panama should do?

Explore the three cities inside the capital: Panama La Vieja, Casco Antiguo and the modern city. In a short time, you will experience the history of Panama and understand its evolution.

Are there any special foods or dishes that people must try?

Sancocho – a traditional soup. Guandu: rice, plantain and stewed chicken

Denmark

Denmark defender Rikke Sevecke made her first senior international appearance in 2016 and plays for English club Everton. Photo / Anders Kjaerbye

Defender Rikke Sevecke made her first senior international appearance in 2016 and plays for English club Everton. Denmark have qualified for four previous World Cups, reaching the last eight in 1991 and 1995.

What makes your country a special destination?

Even though Denmark is a small country, it has so much to offer. You can experience anything from the streets of Copenhagen to the countryside in Falster, where I’m from. In Denmark almost everything is flat. If there’s a “mountain” it might just be 100m high and should be called a hill. One of the highest points is called “Himmelbjerget” (translated to Sky Mountain) - the altitude is 147 meters.

Denmark is also famous for the concept of “hygge”, which basically means taking time away from the daily rush to be with people you care about - or even by yourself – and relax and enjoy life’s quieter pleasures. And maybe light some candles while you’re at it.

What are your favourite places in Denmark that other people should visit?

Definitely Copenhagen. You can see beautiful buildings, go shopping and visit the fantastic Tivoli amusement park in the middle of the city. I would recommend Jutland’s West Coast, where you can drive beside the ocean and see amazing landscapes. In Skagen, the northernmost point of Denmark, you can drive with the “Sandorm”, a bus that drives on the beach at low tide.

What’s one thing visitors to Denmark should do?

Rent a summerhouse (in Marielyst). Take a bike to explore the beach and the countryside. Listen to the birds and soak up the nature.

Are there any special foods or dishes that people must try?

Frikadeller (Danish meatballs), on rye bread or with potatoes and bearnaise sauce. Smorrebrod is common for lunch or dinner. It’s rye bread with all kinds of toppings, the best!

Denmark's defender Rikke Sevecke recommends visiting Copenhagen. Photo / Rolands Varsbergs; Unsplash

Canada

From Quebec, Goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx made her international debut in 2018. Canada are the reigning Olympic champions. They have featured at the last seven World Cups, highlighted by a semi-final appearance in 2003.

What makes your country a special destination?

The diversity of its natural beauty and different cultures.

What are your favourite places in Denmark that other people should visit?

Montreal in the summer. There are a bunch of street festivals and great vibes all around. And Morain Lake in Alberta - the views speak for themselves.

What’s one thing visitors to Denmark should do?

Go and see the Aurora Borealis in the north. I’ve never had the chance to do it yet, so please tell me how amazing it was!

Are there any special foods or dishes that people must try?

Poutine and “Tire sur Neige”, (which translates as draw on the snow). Because why go to Canada if you’re not gonna try it?

United States

Defender Sofia Huerta, who has also represented Mexico, is appearing at her first World Cup. The USA are the two-time defending champions and the benchmark for the sport. They have reached five finals (four wins), along with three third-place finishes. They will play in Auckland (twice) and Wellington in the group stages.

What are some of your favourite places in America that other people should visit?

Boise, Idaho. It’s a really underrated city and has everything that you would ever want. There’s great food and beautiful nature. You have foothills, mountains, rivers and lakes and it has all four seasons. You can ski in winter or hike in summer.

Maui, Hawaii. Undeniably one of the most beautiful places in the world, with fantastic food and warm and friendly people. There are scenes there that you won’t see anywhere else in the USA.

New York. One of the world’s great cities and the energy there is unlike anything I’ve ever felt. There are people everywhere, every kind of food imaginable and it’s historic. When foreigners think of the USA, they think of Los Angeles and New York, so you should probably visit both.

What’s one thing visitors to the USA should do?

Go to a professional sporting event. It doesn’t matter what sport - hockey, basketball, baseball, football, NFL - pro sports define the USA and you can really get a feel for the culture at a sporting event. We make sporting events really fun.

And our amazing National Parks. They are beautiful, with spectacular views and show how our country looked hundreds of years ago.

Are there any special foods or dishes that people must try?

It has to be barbecue. Our style is unique and it varies across the country, sometimes radically. But it’s all so good... if you are not a vegetarian!

The energy of New York is unlike anything USA defender, Sofia Huerta has ever felt. Photo / Robert Bye; Unsplash

Norway

Midfielder Vilde Boe Risa plays for Manchester United in the English Women’s Super League. Norway reached the final at the first Women’s World Cup in 1991, before taking the title four years later. They will face New Zealand in the opening game (July 20, Eden Park) and also play Switzerland (Hamilton) and the Philippines (Dunedin).

What are some of your favourite places in Norway that other people should visit?

My hometown, Bergen! It’s the most beautiful city in Norway. Bergen has everything from mountains, city life, sea and nature.

What’s one thing visitors to Norway should do?

To experience Norway at its most beautiful, I recommend going on hikes in the mountains. But always check the weather and go on a clear day.

Are there any special foods or dishes that people must try?

Meatballs and potatoes in brown sauce. Or lamb chops!

Nigeria

Desire Oparanozie has represented Nigeria since 2010. The prolific striker has also played for club teams in Turkey, Russia, Germany and China and had a bus stop renamed in her honour following a long stint in France. The Super Falcons have qualified for every World Cup, reaching the quarter finals in 1999.

What makes your country a special destination?

Nigeria is special because of its diverse culture, ethnicity, and the resilient spirit of its people.

What are some of your favourite places in Nigeria that other people should visit?

Calabar and Lagos. Calabar has remarkable tourist destinations such as the Obudu cattle ranch and Tinapa resort, along with a serene environment. Lagos is the business hub, with the hustle and bustle of the biggest economy in Africa, the nightlife and the beach. It’s home to many expatriates.

Are there any special foods or dishes that people must try?

Nigeria has numerous delicacies. Our signature Jollof rice is one you can’t go wrong with, along with our love for barbecue, such as roasted bole (plantain), fish and suya (spicy meat skewers).

Lagos is the business hub of Nigeria, with the hustle and bustle of the biggest economy in Africa. Photo / Nupo Deyon Daniel; Unsplash

Morocco

Born in England, striker Rosella Ayane has Moroccan heritage through her father. Previously at Chelsea, she has been with Tottenham Hotspur since 2019. Known as the Atlas Lionesses, Morocco are the first Arab nation to qualify for a Women’s World Cup.

What makes your country a special destination?

The people, the places - everything about the country is so beautiful. Morocco is a hidden gem that people are slowly discovering.

What are some of your favourite places in Morocco that other people should visit?

Marrakech is a must, along with the Atlas Mountains. Chefchaouen, known as the blue town, is beautiful.

What’s one thing visitors to Morocco should do?

Explore. There are so many beautiful places with different things to do and see.

Are there any special foods or dishes that people must try?

Moroccan tea is a must. My favourite dish is Harira soup. I’m recommending my grandma’s one because that’s the best!

Striker Rosella Ayane believes Morocco is a hidden gem that people are slowly discovering. Photo / Mohammed lak; Unsplash

Zambia

Striker Barbra Banda has her own foundation that aims to empower women and girls through sport. She scored twice as Zambia upset world No 2 Germany in their final preparation match. Zambia are based in Hamilton, where they will play Japan and Costa Rica, along with Spain in Auckland

What makes your country a special destination?

Zambia is a country full of natural resources, good people and lovely countryside. It’s a place people call home everywhere they go. It is also a haven of peace that makes it secure for visitors.

What are some of your favourite places in Zambia that other people should visit?

The Victoria Falls in Livingstone is a natural wonder, while visiting the national parks is the best way to appreciate the wildlife. A tour to heritage sites is also recommended.

What’s one thing visitors to Zambia should do?

Take bus trips to the provinces and attend a traditional ceremony to appreciate our cultural heritage.

Are there any special foods or dishes that people must try?

Our local special food is Nshima, which is a staple derived from Maize

Zambia Striker Barbra Banda





Costa Rica

Veteran defender Daniela Cruz featured in the 2008 Fifa Under-17 World Cup here. Appearing in their second Women’s World Cup, Las Ticas are based in Christchurch and will play games in Wellington (vs Spain), Dunedin (vs Japan) and Hamilton (vs Zambia)

What are some of your favourite places in Costa Rica that other people should visit?

Monteverde National Park, Poas Volcano and Manuel Antonio National Park.

What’s one thing visitors to Costa Rica should do?

Visit the national parks, where you can really connect with nature.

Are there any special foods or dishes that people must try?

A complete breakfast with Gallo Pinto. Also Maduro with cheese and Tortilla with cheese.

Italy

Goalkeeper Laura Giuliani plays for AC Milan, while midfielder Barbara Bonansea is a Juventus regular. Italy have qualified for three previous World Cups, reaching the quarter finals in 1991 and 2019.

What are some of your favourite places in Italy that other people should visit?

Giuliani: Isola d’Elba (a famous island in the Tuscany region)

Bonansea: Rome and the Dolomites.

What’s one thing visitors to Italy should do?

Giuliani: There are so many museums to visit.

Bonansea: It’s great to take a coffee in a small town

Are there any special foods or dishes that people must try?

Giuliani: Pasta Alla Carbonara

Bonansea: Parmigiana di Melanzane (A typical dish from the south, with eggplants, tomatoes and mozzarella)

France

Real Madrid midfielder Sandie Toletti made her international debut back in 2013 and is a passionate foodie. France have qualified for four previous World Cups, reaching the semi-finals in 2011.

What makes your country a special destination?

Fine food, of course. We have the best in the world!

Besides that, we are lucky to have different regions, each with its own identity, landscapes, nature, food and even dialects. You can have such different journeys in a single country, which I find beautiful.

What’s your favourite place in France that other people should visit?

Definitely Annecy, which is our ‘little Venice’ in the Alps, with mountains, lakes and the river and canals through the city.

Then Collioure, a small village with incredibly blue sea and cobbled streets, near the Spanish border. Really charming! And Île de Porquerolles, a tiny island that you can bike around, surrounded by sandy beaches and the most picturesque ocean.

Are there any special foods or dishes that people must try?

Both recommendations are from my mother’s cooking. Gratin Dauphinois - potatoes with a creamy sauce – is my favourite. Another one I always enjoyed was the classic “Saucisses-lentilles”, with sausages and lentils. Both are traditional Sunday family dishes and delicious. And please don’t forget our cheeses!

