Gacek the cat has delighted visitors who come to the Polish city. Photo / wSzczecinie, Youtube

A fat black-and-white cat named Gacek has become the top-rated tourist attraction in Szczecin, Poland.

The rotund feline has captured the attention of visitors around the world, earning more than 1,000 Google reviews and a rare 5-star rating.

Gacek is a free-roaming cat who lives in a box on Kaszubska street in Szczecin. His name means ‘long-eared bat’ in Polish and is pronounced ‘gats-ek’.

In 2020, local media outlet wSzczecinie reported that Gacek, the “King of Kaszubska Street” had started gathering fans from as far as Germany, according to local blog Notes From Poland.

In January 2020, local news outlet wSzczecinie published a video about the “King of Kaszubska Street” that has been viewed more than 4.5 million times on Facebook and YouTube. Soon after, wSzczecinie reported Gacek had started gathering fans from as far as Germany.

Since then, the feline’s fame has only grown.

Gacek’s allegedly had a listing with almost 2600 reviews but it was removed. A new listing has attracted nearly 500 reviews and an average 5-star rating in its first 48 hours, Insider reports.

Google reviews claim they have travelled around Poland and even from other countries to see him in the flesh (or fur).

“I flew from Oslo with transit in Gdańsk to see Gacek. As expected, he didn’t pay any attention to me which made the experience fully wholesome,” read one five-star review from August 2021. “If I could have a dinner with anyone in the world, I would fly again in an instant to feed him,” they added.

“It was worth travelling three hours to feel ignored by him. Recommended,” another visitor wrote.

However, not everyone loved the cat’s aloof disposition.

“He stole a sausage,” complained a single-star review. “I prefer dogs,” another wrote.

Some were worried about Gacek’s size, which is not helped by visitors who bring treats.

A local animal shelter has asked people not to feed the famous cat, according to news website Gazeta.pl, while a sign beside his house asks visitors to only leave treats that are in closed packets so his owner can open them.

“I happily pose for pictures, but please don’t stroke me while I’m having a nap,” the sign adds.

Gacek isn’t the only animal to go viral on Google as a Poland tourist attraction. In 2021, a dog that often hung out on a balcony in Gdańsk, also became the highest-rated tourist attraction.

After gaining hundreds of reviews, it was removed for reasons that remain unknown.



