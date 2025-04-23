After time in Reykjavik, our departure port, the ship sails around Iceland, stopping at three small communities along the coast. The journey continues to the seldom-visited Faroe Islands and deep into Norway’s most majestic fjords, following ancient Viking sailing routes that once connected these cultures.

Onboard the Viking Saturn

It’s only fitting that our ship is named the Viking Saturn. Viking Ocean Cruises offers a luxury, adult-focused cruising experience emphasising destination immersion and cultural enrichment. Their attention to detail was evident when I landed at 6.30am at the Reykjavik airport. On many cruises, you must wait until the afternoon to board. But a Viking representative met us upon arrival and whisked us to a buffet breakfast at the lovely Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik. We boarded the ship just a few hours later.

The Viking Saturn cruise ship follows ancient Viking sailing routes across the North Atlantic. Photo / Janna Graber

Viking’s mid-sized vessels (typically accommodating about 930 passengers) can access small ports that larger ships cannot. All staterooms have a veranda, meaning every cabin has a private balcony. The ships have Scandinavian-inspired designs with clean lines, light wood, and abundant natural light. I’m pleased to find that the spacious restroom in my stateroom has a heated floor.

I especially like the calm, peaceful atmosphere onboard. There are many quiet nooks to escape with a book and large windows everywhere to capture the outside views. There are no casinos onboard, and while there is daily entertainment, the emphasis is comfort and destination rather than flashy activities.

Another highlight is the spa. Its thermal suite, which includes a snow grotto, sauna, and hydrotherapy pool, is accessible to all passengers.

All staterooms on Viking Ocean Cruises have private verandas for uninterrupted scenic views. Photo / Janna Graber

Ísafjörður, Iceland

After leaving Reykjavik, we arrive at the small village of Ísafjörður. Once a Viking trading post, it has a long tradition of fishing. Today, it’s home to one of the largest fisheries in Iceland. On board, guests receive one complimentary excursion each day, but if you struggle to choose from the long list of great options, you can always purchase more.

My friends and I join the guided tour of Ísafjörður and Bolungarvík, the northernmost village in the Westfjords. We visit the Ósvör Museum, a fascinating replica of an old fishing outpost. Fisherman Johann Hannibalsson, dressed in traditional garb, tells us about life in the past.

Isafjordur. Photo / Janna Graber

Akureyri, Iceland

Our next stop is Akureyri. Founded by a Viking leader in the 9th century, this small town is just 100km from the Arctic Circle. The must-see attraction in this region is the spectacular Waterfall of the Gods at Godafoss. Standing next to its roaring falls and viewing it from above is a memorable experience.

One bucket-list activity I want to experience is soaking in one of Iceland’s many geothermal hot springs. We get the chance to visit Myvatn Nature Baths that afternoon. Soaking in the milky blue waters surrounded by lava rock, it’s easy to relax and savour the experience.

The Waterfall of The Gods. Photo / Janna Graber

Seydisfjordur, Iceland

Our day in the tiny village of Seydisfjordur turns out to be a favourite. This community of 750 welcomes us with an invitation to their Viking Festival at the community centre. They serve us tasty bites prepared by a top local chef. Then, two local musicians perform. Afterwards, we shop at the craft market, where a small sign reads: “We have made everything here with our own hands. Nothing is mass-produced but instead made with care by us.”

The Faroe Islands. Photo / Janna Graber

Torshavn, Faroe Islands

After a day at sea, we arrive at the mysterious Faroe Islands, which might just be Europe’s best-kept secret. A remote autonomous territory of Denmark, the Faroe Islands consist of 18 islands. We visit the scenic capital of Torshavn. The islands receive a lot of rain, and tall green grass covers the landscape, including the roofs of many sod-roof houses.

The population of 53,650 mainly speaks Faroese, the island’s unique North Germanic tongue. Though it’s Sunday when we arrive, some shops are open for us. After some shopping, my friends and I take Viking’s Scenic Vistas and Coastal Villages bus tour. The skies swirl with dramatic clouds, which only sharpen the green grasses and blue coastal waters. It’s like driving through a postcard.

The author in the Faroe Islands. Photo / Janna Graber

Geiringer, Norway

After another day at sea, we arrive at Norway’s dramatic coast. As we sail into the stunning Geiringerfjord, we pass tiny villages dotting the hillside and so many waterfalls that it looks like the mountains have sprung leaks.

We stop at the port town of Geiringer, where we meet our guided tour. Our expert driver moves along the winding road, passing 11 hairpin turns, until we reach the famous Eagle’s Bend viewpoint.

At the top, I’m wowed by the view. Now I understand why Geiringerfjord has become a Unesco World Heritage Site. We continue on for more views of the green Flydal Valley to the high mountain Djupvatn Lake, offering one picturesque view after another.

Viking Ocean Cruises offers one complimentary shore excursion at each port of call. Photo / Janna Graber

Flåm, Norway

Sailing into the gorgeous Sognefjord, we arrive at the seaside village of Flåm. Our included bus tour takes us up into the hills above Aurlandsfjord, which has a reputation as one of the world’s most scenic places. After seeing the narrow fjord, steep mountains, and waterfalls, I can understand why.

The seaside village of Flåm. Photo / Janna Graber

Ålesund, Norway

Norway isn’t just about pretty sights. In Ålesund, my friend Pat and I sign up for an invigorating e-bike tour of Hessa Island, and our e-bikes are some of the lightest and best I’ve ever ridden. We follow our guide through the tidy streets of Ålesund, past stone buildings, quiet homes and stately churches to Hessa Island, where our guide regales us with Norway’s WWII history as we ride along the coast.

Norway’s Ålesund. Photo / Janna Graber

Bergen, Norway

Our final port is the Norwegian town of Bergen. Founded in 1070 as a Viking settlement, it quickly became a centre for the Hanseatic League. Those times can still be seen in the Bryggen District along the wharf, which dates to 1360. Today, its brightly coloured wooden houses are listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Viking has arranged an excellent guide for our city tour. He shares historical and current insight on the region. Fun fact: Frozen pizza is one of the most popular local dishes in Norwegian homes. Sure enough, a peek in the grocer reveals a vast section of frozen pizza. Afterward, we stroll through shops and cafes in the Bryggen District.

As I take one last look at Bergen’s colourful Bryggen District before heading to the airport, I’m struck by how this voyage has woven together three distinct Nordic cultures. Following ancient Viking sea routes aboard the aptly named Viking Saturn has revealed these lands as explorers first saw them so long ago—from the water.

Bergen’s Bryggen District, a UNESCO site, dates back to the Hanseatic League’s trading days in the 14th century. Photo / Janna Graber

Details

