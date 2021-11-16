European Union to accept New Zealand Covid-19 vaccination certificates

The European Union will now accept New Zealand Covid-19 vaccination certificates for travel. Photo / Unsplash

The European Union will now accept New Zealand Covid-19 vaccination certificates for travel. Photo / Unsplash

Travelling to Europe just got a little easier for double vaccinated Kiwis as the European Union will now accept New Zealand Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to announce the news.

"Great news! Vaccination certificates from Aotearoa New Zealand are now connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC) system," MFAT tweeted.

"COVID-19 certificates issues by NZ and EU DCC countries are recognised as equivalent. Many thanks for your cooperation."

The European Union (EU) confirmed the agreement with a tweet of their own, writing: "Countries wanting to join the EU system keeps on growing. This boosts confidence in safe travel inside and outside the EU."

Off social media, an official statement was also released by the EU. This confirmed New Zealand, alongside Serbia, Georgia and Moldova, would have reciprocal vaccination passport systems.

According to the statement, the country's Covid certificates (CVCs) will therefore be accepted under the same conditions as the EU's Digital Covid Certificate.

"At the same time, the four countries agreed to accept the EU Digital COVID Certificate for travel from the EU to their countries," the statement said.

The Ministry of Health have worked alongside New Zealand company MATTR to create the vaccine certificates, which will include the person's name, date of birth, scannable QR code and certificate expiry date.

In a statement the ministry said two 'vaccine passes' would be used; one for international travel and another for domestic.



So far, 22 non-EU countries and territories have joined the EU Digital COVID Certificate system, something EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said they were pleased to see.

"With today's decisions, 49 countries and territories in five continents are connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate system. We continue our efforts to strengthen travellers' confidence in safe travel inside and outside the EU."

Under this partnership, those with a New Zealand covid passport have the opportunity to travel within the EU without needing to undergo travel-related testing or quarantine.

However, certain Member States can still choose to impose restrictions if approved by the Comissio and other States.

Those without an accepted certificate can still freely move around the EU, however they will be subject to quarantine and restrictions to minimise the risk of Covid-19.

New Zealanders who have been vaccinated can set up their vaccine passport online according to Covid-10 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. The passport will then be emailed to them and printed out or added to a digital wallet.

The Prime Minister said yesterday those without New Zealand forms of ID will still be able to sign up for a vaccine passport online.