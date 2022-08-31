Trip Notes: ZM's Bree Tomasel on overcoming her fears of travelling solo

Summer travel often steals the limelight, but if you want to see the sights without the crowds, you can't beat Europe in spring, writes Sarah Pollok

We know Europe and summer go together like Aperol and sunsets, but if you'd prefer a holiday without the massive crowds, blistering temperatures and hiked prices, April and May is the perfect time to visit.

Here are some cities that bloom bigger and brighter than the rest during this off-peak season.

Ljubljana, Slovenia

If you're looking for a city that thrives in spring, Europe's greenest and most liveable capital is a good place to start. With flower baskets strung along cobblestone streets, emerald bushes hugging the edge of charming canals and large parks packed with trees and florals, Ljubljana (pronounced loo-blee-yana) comes alive in April.

After you've walked between the blooms at Grajski gric park, explored Ljubljana Castle and taken a canoe through the canals, the natural beauty of Lake Bled, Postojna Caves and the mountain town of Radovjica are all under an hour away.

Seville, Spain

Spain is a fan favourite for those travelling around Europe, and if you're there in Spring, Seville is the city to visit. Considered one of the most beautiful cities in the country, the land of tapas, oranges and flamenco is full of things to see and do.

April is a particularly special time as you can catch two of Seville's biggest celebrations. The month kicks off with street parties and art installations for Holy Week (a significant time in the Christian calendar) followed two weeks later by Feria de Abril. Traditionally, the multi-day celebration was a time to trade livestock but has since become a celebratory carnival full of food, dance and fancy costumes.

Lisse, The Netherlands

With spring comes the season of sweet, colourful florals and few places are better to see them take over a city than in "the flower shop of the world", Lisse. Nestled between Haarlem and The Hague, this small town in The Netherlands is overrun with stunning blooms every March, especially at the world-famous Keukenhof Gardens.

Also known as the "Gardens of Europe", the 32-hectare garden is an incredible sight that attracts millions of visitors in just an 8-week window. Numbers were capped this year because of Covid-19, so if you want to see fields bursting with vibrant Dutch tulips, you'll have to plan in advance.

For the world's best tulips, head to Lisse. Photo / Unsplash

Tuscany, Rome

In a different corner of Europe, the Italian region of Tuscany breaks into colour with its own kind of flower, the humble poppy. For the best views, head to the UNESCO-listed Val d'Orcia region, where rolling green hills dotted with swaying Cyprus trees and quaint farmhouses are streaked pink and red with hundreds of thousands of the small flowers.

And don't be surprised if you see it featured in a restaurant dish or two during a meal. Even better, you can enjoy the stunning Italian countryside before the punishing summer heat sets in.

Tuscany is beautiful all times of the year but especially in Spring. Photo / Unsplash

Dublin, Ireland

If you're looking for an old-fashioned good time, Dublin is the ideal spring spot. The popular capital doesn't wait for summer to throw a festival. Festivities kick off with the world-famous St Patrick's Day Festival, a four-day affair in the middle of March with a packed programme of food, arts and more.

Meanwhile, the end of May features Bloom in the Park; Ireland's largest garden festival, which is held across 28 hectares in the beautiful Phoenix Park. In between are weeks of events celebrating everything from music and cooking to comic books and theatre.

Zurich, Switzerland

Switzerland may be a world-class winter destination, but the mountains and lakes take on a whole new kind of beauty when they begin to thaw. In Zurich, April marks the return of longer days and warmer weather; a time when you can enjoy weekly farmers' markets, gorgeous hiking trails, and picnics by the lake.

The end of winter is celebrated in the city with an annual four-day Spring Festival called Sechselauten. Scheduled for April 14 to 17 in 2023, the festivities include colourful parades, performances and the lighting of a bonfire topped with a snowman named Boogg. Legend has it that the faster the fire reaches the head of the snowman, the better the summer will be.

Zurich is known for stunning winters but it's equally pretty in spring. Photo / Unsplash

Vienna, Austria

In the heart of Europe, Vienna is a popular spot for any traveller and while it's beautiful any time of year, the Austrian capital is especially pretty in spring. More than 400 types of roses bloom at Volksgarten, public parks flower with fresh cherry blossoms, and the famous orangery at Schonbrunn Palace start to flourish.

A cultural buzz also flourishes in April as people are drawn out into the streets by warmer weather and Easter Markets. If you visit in May, time your trip to see the beloved Genussfestival in Stadtpark; a multi-day event dedicated to the best of Austria's traditional food and drink.