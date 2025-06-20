Auckland Airport is preparing to upgrade the taxiway to a runway, as seen in this impression. Taxiway Alpha is to the right of the one existing runway. Image / Auckland Airport

Fog restrictions at Auckland Airport have delayed or cancelled some regional flights this morning.

Auckland Airport said that approximately seven flights were affected by the fog.

Of these, four flights departing from Auckland Airport have been delayed. This includes one flight heading to the Great Barrier Island and three to Gisborne.

Two flights arriving from Napier are delayed, and one coming from Palmerston North is cancelled.

Auckland Airport said that the main trunk domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected.