An Air NZ Airbus A320. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Transport crash experts are calling for stricter drone registration rules after a near-miss between a passenger plane and a drone at Auckland Airport.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) investigated a report of a near-collision between an Air New Zealand Airbus passenger flight and what was reported to be a drone at 2000 feet on the approach to the airport last April.

TAIC manager air investigations Jim Burtenshaw said neither the drone nor its operator could be identified.

“Most drone users comply with civil aviation rules, but some either don’t know the rules or choose to disobey them due to an expectation they won’t face consequences.

“The onus is on drone operators to avoid aircraft. People buying and flying a drone should first know how to operate it safely, and where they can’t fly.”