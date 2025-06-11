TAIC found that it was very likely to have been a drone, in breach of rules prohibiting drones from within 4km of airports except in limited and approved circumstances.
“There would very likely be more compliance with the rules with operator licensing/accreditation, registration of drones, electronic conspicuity [visibility] or remote identification of drones and geo-fencing or geo-location awareness.
TAIC recommends that the Ministry of Transport and CAA work to fully integrate drones into the aviation system and develop appropriate rules and standards.
