TAIC urges stricter drone rules after ‘near-collision’ with Air NZ flight approaching Auckland airport

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

An Air NZ Airbus A320. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Transport crash experts are calling for stricter drone registration rules after a near-miss between a passenger plane and a drone at Auckland Airport.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) investigated a report of a near-collision between an Air New Zealand Airbus passenger flight and what was reported to be a

