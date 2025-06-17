Processing times for travellers at Auckland Airport has improved. Photo / Azaria Howell

International passengers arriving at Auckland Airport now take around 16 minutes from entering passport control and Customs to exiting into the public arrivals hall.

It’s a 17% improvement compared to the median processing time in 2019 (March 2019 to March 2025).

In November 2023, Biosecurity New Zealand and Auckland Airport introduced a new arrivals risk assessment process that significantly improved processing times.

Auckland Airport says that a redesigned layout also helped improve wait times as it accommodated more biosecurity officer desks and larger queuing areas.

Queues in the domestic terminal for departing passengers are also much shorter, with median queue times at Aviation Security falling by 40% from 6.03 minutes a year ago to 3.37 minutes (March 2024 to March 2025).

“We know we’ve still got more work to do to improve the experience for travellers, but the good news is there’s much more to come as we get on with building a new domestic jet terminal to serve New Zealand and the future generations of travel,” said Hurihanganui.

Dana McDonald, Customs group manager of border operations, says technological advancements such as the digital New Zealand Traveller Declaration have helped facilitate a smoother arrival for passengers. At the same time, Customs continues to remain vigilant against harm or threat passing through the air border.

“Ensuring our busiest international airport remains a safe and secure gateway into our country is an ever-present focus, and a joint effort across the airport network. It’s heartening to see this work recognised and reflected in New Zealanders’ confidence in Auckland Airport,” said Mr McDonald.

Last year, Toyota took out the top spot in the Kantar rankings, while Air New Zealand had been ranked number one for nine consecutive prior to that.

The Kantar Corporate Reputation Index is widely regarded as New Zealand’s leading measure of corporate reputation. The annual study uses the globally validated Rep Z framework for measuring reputation and combines public perception with deep research.