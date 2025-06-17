Auckland Airport has been named one of New Zealand’s top-ranking companies for trust, ranking 9th in the 2025 Kantar Corporate Reputation Index.
The annual index rates the public perception of the country’s top 50 corporates across trust, leadership, fairness and responsibility, with Auckland Airport achieving its highest-ever result after movingforward 42 places from its ranking last year.
Speaking on the achievement, Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui highlighted its “ecosystem of partners working together” to improve results for travellers.
Hurihanganui added that the result provided confidence that Auckland Airport was on the right track with its infrastructure programme, noting it has improved passenger processing times after focusing on pain points for travellers.
“Through operational improvements, collaboration and technology innovation, we’ve maintained the same high standards of security, but queues are shorter and processing times are much faster, particularly in domestic departures and international arrivals,” she said.
Auckland Airport says that a redesigned layout also helped improve wait times as it accommodated more biosecurity officer desks and larger queuing areas.
Queues in the domestic terminal for departing passengers are also much shorter, with median queue times at Aviation Security falling by 40% from 6.03 minutes a year ago to 3.37 minutes (March 2024 to March 2025).
“We know we’ve still got more work to do to improve the experience for travellers, but the good news is there’s much more to come as we get on with building a new domestic jet terminal to serve New Zealand and the future generations of travel,” said Hurihanganui.
Dana McDonald, Customs group manager of border operations, says technological advancements such as the digital New Zealand Traveller Declaration have helped facilitate a smoother arrival for passengers. At the same time, Customs continues to remain vigilant against harm or threat passing through the air border.
“Ensuring our busiest international airport remains a safe and secure gateway into our country is an ever-present focus, and a joint effort across the airport network. It’s heartening to see this work recognised and reflected in New Zealanders’ confidence in Auckland Airport,” said Mr McDonald.
Last year, Toyota took out the top spot in the Kantar rankings, while Air New Zealand had been ranked number one for nine consecutive prior to that.
The Kantar Corporate Reputation Index is widely regarded as New Zealand’s leading measure of corporate reputation. The annual study uses the globally validated Rep Z framework for measuring reputation and combines public perception with deep research.